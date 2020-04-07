040820-lr-opn-letters

Deny Cat Canyon oil expansion
For those of us who have been opposing the three proposed Cat Canyon oil projects, the announcement that PetroRock has withdrawn its application to drill 231 wells between Sisquoc and Orcutt is welcome news. Meanwhile, the fight continues against the two other Cat Canyon projects. Aera and TerraCore’s projects will add nearly 500 new wells, generate substantial greenhouse gas emissions that severely increase climate risks, jeopardize drinking water quality in the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin, use thousands of gallons of freshwater for drilling, and threaten public safety.
As evidenced by the recent crash and spill of more than 4,500 gallons of crude oil into the Cuyama River upstream from Twitchell Reservoir, the remaining Cat Canyon proposals constitute major threats to our water, wildlife, and communities. Hundreds more crude oil tanker trucks will be put on our roads if the TerraCore and Aera Energy projects are approved. In the coming months Santa Barbara County will consider whether to approve these proposals. Please urge your planning commissioners and county supervisors to deny these dangerous projects.
Ken Hough
Santa Barbara County Action Network
Names of positive cases should be public
I respect the need to protect a family's privacy, especially in cases of a family member's illness or death. That said, we are now living in extraordinary times with the coronavirus pandemic. As individuals we have no access to information concerning the health status of people we have contact with unless they or their loved ones choose to tell us. My thoughts on this are conflicted. A month ago I would have argued with anyone that a person has a right to as much privacy as they would choose to have. Now we have a virus sweeping our nation that has the ability to progress from first symptoms to death in as little as a week, depending on the individual. There is no time to waste. The County Health Departments in this state need to make available the names of COVID-19 positive individuals now.
Neil Fischer
Santa Maria
Happened to me too …
Graduation is different this year, as it was for me.
I went to my graduation in 1993 in a wheelchair. The virus, COVID-19, surprised the world this year and graduation was postponed.
A drunken driver hit me in April of 1992, damaging my hearing capabilities, walking and speech. I also could not attend proms and most senior events.
Now, I write letters in California newspapers, like the Lompoc Record and Santa Maria Times, and give speeches with law enforcement making people aware of the dangers of driving drunk.
It is disappointing that you will not have the typical graduation, but you are history in the making!
Imagine this: 28 years from now, you will be able to tell kids and others about this experience. You can explain about social distancing, wearing masks, how it affected you and how cleansing everything was emphasized. Our situations differ, but we missed many pleasures of the senior year.
I always have high hopes for the future which is what students should have. You will get your diploma and remember these days. The mayhem the world is facing now will be interesting to talk about. I wish you the best graduates!
Lori Martin
Tracy
We'll be stronger after this
Over the past two weeks, I have been amazed at the healthcare workers, police, firefighters, and not to mention the clergy who are making immense sacrifices preparing for and caring for not only victims of the coronavirus, but others with serious health conditions. I have had a few chances to get out of my house to replenish supplies and have been impressed with the empty streets. Nobody should have to give up their school year nor their graduation, hospitalized seniors and others in convalescent homes who are isolated, and everyone else who is having a hard time in isolation. Please remember that we have been through this situation before, maybe not as drastic as this. Our modern society has many things that were never before available to anybody. As sad as I feel about not physically being able to go to church, I am thankful for streaming services. Never in my wildest dreams would I think that I wouldn't be able to attend Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter services. NEVER. But everyone needs to cooperate, follow the guidelines. Stay informed, don't listen to the rumors, ignore the politicization of this situation. We can't rehash what's been done or worry about the future without concentrating with the present. Stay positive, use this time as a gift, don't waste it. When this gets better and it will, hopefully we will take the good habits of hand washing forward, helping others, and not taking our freedoms for granted. I look forward to getting back to my routine. We all have our work, our part to do. When this is over, we'll be stronger and able to handle the next crisis.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
