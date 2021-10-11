You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Events
Lifestyles
E-edition
Buy & Sell
101321-lom-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Lompoc Record
Monday, October 11, 2021
Print Edition
67°
Sunny/Wind
CAPA Pet of the Week: Baloo
Mustangs Roundup: Cal Poly Women's Golf takes first at Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Women's Volleyball sweeps UC Davis, football takes on Montana
CAPA Pet of the Week: Baloo
Solvang Julefest to return with slightly modified events calendar Nov. 27
101321-lom-obits
Oct 11, 2021
Oct 11, 2021
Updated
47 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Local Events
© Copyright 2021
Lompoc Record
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.