You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Events
Lifestyles
E-edition
Buy & Sell
111021-lom-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Lompoc Record
Monday, November 8, 2021
Print Edition
70°
Sunny
Here’s what California could do to help fix the supply chain
Banquet at Santa Maria Elks Lodge drew baseball stars, including DiMaggio | Shirley Contreras
Today in History: Florida recount starts in 2000, Montana becomes 41st state in 1889, first jet-plane dogfight
Beyond catchy songs or silliness, 'Bluey' teaches kids great lessons | Filmaniacs
111021-lom-obits
Nov 8, 2021
Nov 8, 2021
Updated
9 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Local Events
© Copyright 2021
Lompoc Record
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.