You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Events
Lifestyles
E-edition
Buy & Sell
120821-lom-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Lompoc Record
Monday, December 6, 2021
Print Edition
62°
Sunny
Remembering Pearl Harbor: Crewmen killed included Casmalia brothers
CIF football: Righetti advances to state championship game
Today in History: Georgia ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery
Lyrics, history of popular Christmas songs | 'Tis the season! Let's hear you sing
120821-lom-obits
Dec 6, 2021
Dec 6, 2021
Updated
43 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Local Events
© Copyright 2021
Lompoc Record
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.