120920-lr-opn-letters

Where’s the evidence?
Everyone suspected Democrats would try to steal the election. Once accused, however, they shout from the rooftops, “Where’s the evidence? Where’s the evidence!?” and we automatically know their outrage is merely an attempt to shut down the debate.
As early as last spring Democrat officials started talking about staging a coup to get rid of President Trump even if he won the election. Over the summer Michael Anton, author of “The Coming Coup” said, “Democrats are laying the groundwork for revolution right in front of our eyes.”
“Over the summer it was leaked to the press that 100 Democrat leaders, anti-Trump Republicans and ‘ruling-class apparatchiks’ met to lay out various solutions…. Even if it might seem as if Trump won, since not all the ballots have been counted yet, they’ll produce enough harvested ballots–lawfully or not — to tip close states, no matter what the tally says.”
Instead of insisting there’s no evidence, why don’t the Democrats prove there is none? Simply because they can’t. After Trump was elected they spent three years and $35 million taxpayer dollars searching for evidence, and now, in spite of multiple cases of unsolicited ballots, hand-picked poll workers who kicked out their watchers, early poll closures, deleted votes, mismatched signatures, and some 900,000 late votes all for Biden, they immediately cry 'Biden won,' and Biden starts calling himself ‘President-Elect’, an office which doesn’t even exist.
Some voters already regret voting for Biden, others say it will take another Civil War to rid ourselves of this Great Blue Wave of Fraud and Treason. However, given some time and some unbiased judges, the truth will eventually come out.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles
Entitled to their opinion, not their facts
In a recent guest commentary, writer Ralph Bush was obviously not happy with the results of the 2020 presidential election. That's fine, but giving false information to support his view is not. He states that Wisconsin had more votes cast than there were registered voters. WRONG! This one is easily fact checked not by Snopes but by the Wisconsin Elections Commission web site.
It shows that on Nov. 1 there were 3,684,726 active registered voters. Far more that the 3,129,000 stated in the commentary piece. Wisconsin also has same-day registration/vote so there were more than that number of eligible voters on Nov. 4. Total votes cast in Wisconsin was 3,289,946. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not to their own facts.
I am a lifelong registered Republican. I have voted in every election that I have been eligible to vote in since 1956. Trust me, there have been several that I was not happy with the results, but you know, we as a nation (emphasis on WE!) have survived all of them.
Chet Persons
Santa Maria
Conspiracy questions have been answered
I was disappointed to find a conspiracy rant published as a recent guest opinion. I respect everyone’s right to their own opinion, but every question or supposed irregularity that was asked by the author has been answered by articles published in this newspaper.
Not sure why people who believe this election was stolen refuse to accept it, but there is no factual evidence the election was rigged. There is no news about fraud to report and that is why no one is hearing about it on TV.
Conspiracy theorists are complaining about the vote counting machines. Those machines are only used to count paper ballots. 90% of this country voted on paper ballots that can be recounted by hand to verify the machine results. In every recount so far the results have been verified. Every lawsuit that has been filed by the Trump team contesting the election results has been examined and rejected by the courts. This is not a plot by evil judges, but rather the result of verifiable facts.
Concerned about the cardboard put over observation windows in Michigan? The counting process there was streamed live online, and the windows merely offered one viewing option. Unfortunately, some members of the public started to illegally (under Michigan state law) photograph the workers. That is when the decision was made to put up the cardboard. Legal observers from both parties were still in the room and the process was still online. Observers from both parties, along with international observers, have all said that this recent election was secure and fair.
I believe that the character of a nation’s leader represents the character of the nation itself. Apparently enough moderate Republicans, conservative Democrats, and Independents everywhere, were tired enough of Trump’s approach to vote for somebody else this time. He lost, and he should respect our Republic well enough to step down with grace.
Gary Murray
Santa Maria
