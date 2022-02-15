The Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force made 14 arrests last week while participating in the eight annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The operation focuses on rescuing human trafficking victims, identifying and arresting traffickers, disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims, and connecting victims with resources, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Sting operations between Feb. 9 and 12 by the task force — comprised of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, and Santa Barbara and Santa Maria police departments — resulted in the arrest of 14 alleged sex buyers, Zick said.
Officers also identified two potential victims of sex trafficking and connected them to local resources through the Victim-Witness Program of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
Over 80 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout California participated in this year's Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, resulting in the rescue of 73 juvenile and adult victims and arrest of 477 individuals for crimes associated with human trafficking.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking division was established in 2016 and is funded through 2023 with a $1.2 million grant from the United States Justice Department.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or provide an anonymous tip online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.