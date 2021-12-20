Two 17-year-old males sustained gunshot injuries Saturday after a shooting on Chaparral Street in Santa Maria, according to police officials.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Chaparral Street. There, they located two juvenile male victims with gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Woodrow Vega.

Paramedics transported the male victims to Marian Regional Medical Center, although their conditions were not known as of Monday morning.

21-year-old man arrested in Oceanside in connection to fatal shooting in Lompoc A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man on South Third Street in Lompoc on Monday was arrested Tuesday in San Diego County and transported back to Lompoc to face charges, according to police officials on Wednesday.

Santa Maria Police detectives are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious circumstances before or after the shooting to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

In addition, detectives asked residents in the area to check surveillance systems for activations around the time of the shooting, Vega added.