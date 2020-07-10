2020-21 Pirate Pass savings cards now available for purchase

Santa Ynez Valley High School Pirate Pass saving cards are now available for purchase at El Rancho, New Frontiers and Valley Fresh.

The cost of the card is $50.

With dozens of participating merchants, Pass holders can save while supporting this season's football players to cover the cost of cleats, SISC insurance, and other related football expenses.

All proceeds generated through fundraising efforts go directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School football program.

Advertising opportunities, donations, and Pirate Pass savings cards can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com or directly from SYHS Football Boosters.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

