2020-21 Pirate Pass savings cards now available for purchase

2020-21 Pirate Pass savings cards now available for purchase

SYHS logo

Santa Ynez Valley High School Pirate Pass saving cards are now available for purchase at El Rancho, New Frontiers and Valley Fresh.

 Contributed Image

Santa Ynez Valley High School Pirate Pass saving cards are now available for purchase at El Rancho, New Frontiers and Valley Fresh. 

The cost of the card is $50.

With dozens of participating merchants, Pass holders can save while supporting this season's football players to cover the cost of cleats, SISC insurance, and other related football expenses.

All proceeds generated through fundraising efforts go directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School football program.

Advertising opportunities, donations, and Pirate Pass savings cards can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com or directly from SYHS Football Boosters.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event
Local News

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event

  • Updated

RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local News

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News