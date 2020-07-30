3 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 20 sheriff's employees falsely test positive for coronavirus

Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested along with 20 Sheriff's Office employees whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Quest Diagnostics processed the initial test samples as part of a staff sweep within the last two weeks that included 20 employees and three inmates.

The private lab reported that all 20 employees and three inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, which raised questions among sheriff's officials, according to Zick.

The inmates had been housed in separate areas of the jail that hadn't been associated with other infections, Zick said, and the Sheriff's Office had never had such a large infection among staff at one time. Employees were not showing symptoms, either, Zick said, although it's unknown if the inmates also were asymptomatic.

