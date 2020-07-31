You have permission to edit this article.
4,000 cannabis plants seized at illegal operation in Tepusquet area

  • Updated

Thousands of cannabis plants and several hundred pounds of dried product linked to an illegal operation in the Tepusquet area were seized by Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials following a search warrant served Wednesday.

Detectives with the Cannabis Compliance Team executed the warrant at an unlicensed outdoor cannabis operation in the area of Pine Canyon near Highway 166, where they discovered 4,000 untagged cannabis plants and 200 pounds of dried cannabis product, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick would not provide the address of the grow for security reasons.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

