A life of fortune and 40 years of Civil Service

“This is not a job that you can turn off when the whistle blows at the end of the day. When I would get stressed, I would look at my granddaughter Jaiden’s pictures in my office, and they would make me smile. It would put things in perspective and the world would be right again,” said Cote. “The second person [who helped me] is my lovely wife of 30 years, Miriam. Countless times I would come home and she would know something was weighing on my mind, and her insight into me as a person and the positions that I’ve held enabled her to know when I needed to decompress on my own. I cannot put into words how much I appreciated her understanding and knowing that she was always there for me when I needed support.”

As Cote reflected on his nearly four decade career, he had an epiphany about the true skill he acquired during his career.

“I’m not necessarily the smartest guy in the room at any given time, but I am smart enough to realize who is. It’s not always that easy especially in a military organization where you have a rank structure,” exclaimed Cote. “You have to be able to put your position aside, your rank aside, and most importantly, you have to put your ego aside, to be able to do that—to function as an enabler, to let the smart people do what they need to do.”