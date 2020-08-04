You have permission to edit this article.
A look back at Joseph Domingues' story of triumph

Joseph Domingues Jr. is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed in 2011 with Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been cancer-free for two years. He won the 1,500 meters for the 14-year-old age group at the AAU Western Region Track and Field Championships recently. His time of 4:24.42 is one of the top times in the nation for his age group.

In 2011, Santa Marian Joseph Domingues Jr. received a medical diagnosis that was a lot for anyone to deal with.

And he was not yet a teenager.

Domingues was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.

When he returned from a camping trip in 2011, “There was a big bump on my left cheek,” he said. “I thought it was a spider bite.”

Then, “It just kept growing,” said Joseph’s mother, Genevieve.

Read the full story here.

