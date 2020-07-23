A look back at Southside's magical run during 2013's Little League All-Star season

Eddie Garcia has coached Santa Maria Southside Little League All-Star squads for nearly 20 years.

His 2013 Southside team made one of the biggest runs by a Santa Maria Valley Little League All-Star team in recent memory.

That Major Division group, which included several players who were prominent in area baseball later, distinguished itself with quality pitching and power hitting.

“We had 13 guys on the team,” and at least nine of them hit at least two home runs during the Southside run, Garcia says.

“Jaden LyBurtus hit 11 home runs and Trevor (Garcia, Eddie’s son) hit nine,“ the veteran Southside coach said.

During one Section 1 Tournament game, “We hit 10 home runs and Goleta Valley hit six,” said Eddie Garcia.

Southside rolled to the District 65 and Section 1 tournament championships, going 5-0 in the District 65 Tournament and 4-0 in the Section 1 tourney.

“We went 3-2 at Long Beach in the Southern Cal North sub-regional,” said Eddie Garcia.

“Sherman Oaks beat us in the bottom of the seventh inning,” sending the locals home.

Trevor Garcia pitched and was an infielder for the 2017 Santa Maria High School team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship.

Slim Lopez, a teammate of Trevor Garcia’s on that 2012 Southside championship squad, played second base for the 2017 Santa Maria baseball team.

Lopez played for Hancock, then graduated from the Military Police Academy program in 2020. Trevor Garcia pitches for Hancock.