A season lost: Righetti's baseball team had high expectations heading into 2020

Righetti was 4-4 when the 2020 season suspended and eventually canceled. Would the Warriors be able to repeat as league champs? Could they play even deeper into the playoffs? Could this deep group of veteran players bring Righetti that elusive CIF title?

Those questions will never find answers, the Righetti baseball season now just another piece of fallout added to the pile created from this pandemic.

The Warriors were in the midst of a grueling schedule when the season ended. They played some of the top Valley schools, like Clovis and Clovis West, which resulted in two losses each by a run. Stockdale, another Central Section power, slipped past Righetti 8-5 in the fourth game of the season. The Warriors started the year with a pair of 10-0 wins, one vs. Nipomo and the other over Mission Prep.

Would Righetti build up steam, getting stronger as the season moved along? We'll never know.

Instead a bunch of Warriors graduated after a lost season.

Dulay ends his career with an 11-2 overall record and a 0.83 ERA over 92.1 innings. He allowed only 75 hits over that span, striking out 62 batters and walking just 17. He threw six complete games in his junior season.

Steels, a football and baseball standout, accumulated 65 hits with a .344 batting average in about two-plus varsity seasons. He scored 46 times in 58 varsity games and stole 28 bags. Steels hopes to walk on to the baseball team at Fresno State.

Ryan Delgado, who suffered an arm injury early in the 2020 season, will play at Cal Baptist. Delgado pitched in 25 games for the Warriors, throwing 99.2 innings with a 2.39 ERA and an 11-8 win-loss record. Delgado struck out 108 batters in his career.

Navarro hit .321 over 32 varsity games with 25 hits, 15 runs and 15 RBIs. He graduated earlier this month.

Espinola should lead the Warriors in 2021. He's played in 31 games and is hitting .417 in his prep career with 35 hits in 84 at-bats. Espinola has scored 22 times with 18 RBIs.