Mass shootings are almost commonplace in the United States, but how did this develop and what can be done to change the outlook for the future?
Part of the answer may be to assess the effect that the media has on our youth. Young impressionable minds are very susceptible to the influence of the media.
Violence has always been part of human behavior and violent entertainment is abundantly present in our culture. From the ancients to present day Ukraine, violence is evident in everyday life. Aristotle and Plato and their peers wrote about the violence of their time. Later, the spectacle of gladiators fighting to their death was a common form of entertainment in the Roman Empire.
Now violence is depicted in every form of entertainment, and “Breaking News” usually means bad news.
Children play video games that mimic real battles and real deaths. Cartoons can be very violent. Just think of the “Road Runner” and the endless times boulders fell on him, or he was run over, or shot, and we laughed.
There are estimates that preschool children who watch two hours of cartoons daily are exposed to nearly 10,000 violent acts every year. In the same study, it is estimated that an 11-year-old will have seen 8,000 murders and 100,000 acts of television violence.
Some people are predisposed to aggressive behavior because they may have had tragedies in their lives. There are those who are genetically more irritable, angry and impulsive in their behavior, and when negative environmental factors are added to the mix, those people are more vulnerable to inappropriate behavior.
Our culture tends to be more individualistic, vis-a-vis collective, which may contribute to the fact that some people still employ the old Western style of thinking that encouraged disagreements to be solved by physical confrontations.
People who are quick to anger are more likely to behave violently when given the opportunity. Men tend to act in more violent ways than women. However, it is becoming more common to see movies in which women behave aggressively.
Peer relationships influence attitudes that can result in either violent or compassionate behavior. Junior high and high school age girls are now seen fighting each other on and off school campuses; a behavior that was less common in the past.
It behooves us to monitor our children’s onscreen viewing and to teach more compassionate behaviors. Parents need to watch for aberrations in behavior that can be precursors to violence. Since the frontal lobe of the brain (the seat of reasoning and decision making) is not fully developed until the age of 25, it would seem wise to avoid selling guns until the age of mental maturity.
The Copycat Syndrome plays a part in mass shootings. Simply put, we learn by observing the behaviors of others and from the media.
When we see another person’s aggressive movements, our neurological system becomes activated, and we tend to “mirror” the aggressive behavior. Our brains do the same thing when someone is kind to us; we respond with kindness. If we are kind to someone who is acting aggressively, we have a chance of diminishing aggressive behavior.
We must resist anger by staying calm and mirror good behavior. Deep breathing and delaying our aggressive impulses helps. Remember, when others see that we remain calm and speak kindly to others, that calmness can be mirrored. When we change our behavior, others will change theirs.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.