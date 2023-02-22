Women Winemakers celebration slated for March 8
More than 30 Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers and female chefs, bakers and food crafters are ready to welcome guests to the sixth annual International Women’s Day fundraising event on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual event coincides with the March 8 global holiday that each year brings awareness to women's' civil rights.
This year's charitable event will be held at the newly-opened and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in downtown Los Olivos, featuring appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.
According to an event spokeswoman, funds raised through the event are earmarked for local nonprofit The Rainbow House Inc., which is considered the first LGBTQIA+ community resource center in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Tickets are $99 per person and available for purchase online at 2023womenwinemakers.eventbrite.com. Tax and tip not included.
The event is sponsored in part by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley and The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection.
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection is located at 2350 Railway Ave., Los Olivos. Event parking information will be distributed to all ticketed guests prior to the event date.
For a list of featured chefs, bakers and winemakers, visit 2023womenwinemakers.eventbrite.com
Wildling Museum to host Vision Board Workshop
The Wildling Museum in Solvang will host a four-week Vision Board Workshop organized by True Nature Connection, starting Wednesday, March 1.
According to the organizers, "a nature vision board is a living prayer, an act of manifestation and magic."
The weekly event will be held Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wildling, with sessions slated for March 1, 8, 15, and 22.
The class fee with materials is $140 for an entire 4-week series. No art experience or skill is required.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.truenatureconnection.com/event-details/our-living-vision-for-the-earth-2023-03-01-10-00
SYV Concert series to present first Young Artist Showcase at St. Mark's
The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.
The showcase, entitled "Beethoven and his Contemporaries," is a free concert featuring top musical talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their respective teachers for the special honor.
The show begins at 2 p.m.
According to Artistic Director Robert Cassidy, music education is the leading mission of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.
"This recital is a launching pad for future and regular outreach events that the series will sponsor," he said. "I am deeply grateful to the young artists and their teachers for participating."
Upcoming events in the concert series include:
• A Master Class taught by pianist Conor Hanick on Feb. 28, at 5 p.m.;
• Pianist Conor Hanick in Concert on March 1, at 7 p.m.;
• And Demarre McGill, flute, and Rodolfo Leone, piano, on May 13, at 5 p.m.
All performances are held at St. Mark’s, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., located a block from the flagpole in the center of Los Olivos.
Free tax assistance offered to local residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.