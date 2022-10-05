SB Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 59 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings.
This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang.
During the daytime event, attendees will have the chance to meet the featured winemakers and winery owners and enjoy samples of the region's sparkling wines in the Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge.
Live music and culinary and viticulture demonstrations also will be on-site.
The annual festival, which each year is organized by the vintners association, is sponsored by long-standing partners Bank of Marin, the Chumash Casino Resort and Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sbvintnersweekend.com.
The festival will take place rain or shine, and all tickets are nonrefundable.
Chumash-inspired Netflix show set to premier Oct. 10
Chumash Community Member Karissa Valencia’s animated fantasy-adventure preschool series “Spirit Rangers,” will premiere on Netflix on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Monday, Oct. 10.
Valencia’s show follows Native American siblings and junior park rangers Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, and they have a secret — they’re spirit rangers!
They can transform into their own super-powered spirit; a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and a spunky turtle, to help protect the national park they call home. The Skycedar kids take on every challenge — from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun — with courage and compassion.
Valencia, who split her time growing up on the Santa Ynez Reservation and in San Diego, spent a year writing the pilot script for the show and even collaborated with the tribe’s Culture Department for inspiration and accuracy.
Valencia and her team then found an animation partner to bring the show to life. With both a script and an animation studio in hand, they pitched the show to Netflix in January 2020, and the streaming service ordered 40 episodes. From there, it was go-time – the show was made during the pandemic through Zoom calls.
Valencia said that she is particularly proud of making a show with the approval of the Chumash Elders.
Hitching Post Wines kicks off October concert series
Hitching Post Wines in Buellton kicked off its September concert series Sunday that will continue its run every Sunday through Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
A final series of live Summer Sets weekly concerts will feature music from local talent, Brian Cole, Kaitlyn Chuy, Adrian Galysh, and The Ruben Lee Dalton Trio.
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.