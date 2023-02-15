Wine, Chili Fest returns to Buellton March 19
Wine and chili lovers are once again invited to sample at Buellton's annual Wine & Chili Festival Sunday, March 19, at Flying Flags RV Resort.
This year’s festival features a lineup of area wineries, breweries, and spirits, along with live music, food trucks, and a fun-spirited chili cook-off.
Tickets include chili tasting and live entertainment from Ghost Monster, DJ F.I.U., and more.
The Hot Chili Ticket ($55) for guests 21+ includes tastings, a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer, and spirit tastings. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20 and includes unlimited chili and salsa tastings but no alcohol.
Local businesses and residents interested in participating in the annual Chili Cook-Off to see who has the best chili and salsa in the Valley can register at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com
And locals and visitors staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, and Lompoc can catch a ride on the Brew Bus for only $25.
For pickup locations, visit Buellton’s Wine and Chili Festival website.
For event information and to purchase tickets, visit www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
Sing with the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale
Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year.
The group is rehearsing for their Spring Concert slated for May 20 and 21.
Rehearsals are held every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
Members will be led by musical director David Torres.
For more information, contact Chorale President Casey Bemis at 805-451-8099 or 805-688-4565, or by email at caseybemis41@gmail.com
New Frontiers to donate 5% of Feb. 17 sales
New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang will donate 5% of its Friday, Feb. 17 sales to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SYVCHF, a local nonprofit benefitting the community for 45 years, helps to fundraise for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital through private donations, fundraising events and grants for patient care services including specialty equipment, patient programs and other hospital needs.
New Frontiers Natural Marketplace is located at 1984 Old Mission Drive (corner of Alamo Pintado Road and Mission Drive/Hwy. 246), Solvang.
Free tax assistance offered to local residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.
Danish Days Foundation seeks board members
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for new board members.
Interested parties are encouraged to send a brief bio and letter of application to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA, 93464.
The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 27.
Applicants are invited to submit a write-up about their qualifications that includes: name and contact information; how long the applicant has lived in Solvang or the greater Santa Ynez Valley; an answer as to whether they have participated in the organization or production of past Solvang Danish Days events; a list of any event production qualifications; whether or not they are familiar with cooking aebleskiver; any information about other boards of which they have been a member; and their vision for Danish Days 2023.
Applicants selected will be asked to attend the Solvang Danish Days 2023 planning meeting which follows the application deadline date.
The foundation meets monthly starting in March of each year, and moves to a twice monthly schedule toward the summer, and weekly during the immediate leadup to Danish Days weekend.
Board members are active year-round, and each is assigned duties specific to the organization that includes planning of particular facets of the annual event.
Solvang Danish Days 2023 is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15 to 17.