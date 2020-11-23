You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional COVID-19 testing available in Santa Maria through Wednesday
breaking

Additional COVID-19 testing available in Santa Maria through Wednesday

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, November 24 series
  • Updated

Expanded COVID-19 testing is available at a temporary testing site next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. All tests are free. 

Appointments are required to receive testing, and walk-ins will not be accepted. 

To make a testing appointment for the next day, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing and select the scheduling option.

Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all time slots for the day are filled. 

Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News