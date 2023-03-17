In the spirit of the St. Patricks' Day holiday, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is offering a special pet adoption promotion that gives residents the chance to bring home their own furry lucky charm.
Adopt a shelter pet for only $17 this weekend, a $13 license fee still applies, at three county adoption facilities. The Santa Maria location at 548 W. Foster Road will offer the special adoption rates from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
“We’re doing everything we can to encourage the public to foster or adopt a pet,” said SBCAS Director Sarah Aguilar. “The Lucky Charm promotion is to encourage community members to visit our shelters to find a furry friend to add to your family. There’s no better luck than to have a pet that loves you every day."
The Animal Services facility at 5473 Overpass Rd in Santa Barbara will also be offering the same services on Saturday from noon to 4 pm.
The Lompoc facility, 501 W. Central Ave, will be open for residents to adopt during this special promotion on the 18th and the 19th from 10am to 6pm.
While adoptions are currently the shelter’s biggest need, SBCAS is also encouraging the public to consider giving a pet a home by fostering for as little as two weeks. This allows a pet to decompress from the shelter while learning more about how the pet is in a home. SBCAS provides all supplies and medical care to fosters.
Community members who are interested if finding how they can become shelter volunteers, become a foster home, or in other ways can get more information on the Animal Services website, https://linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices.