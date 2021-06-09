JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center leaders recently released results of the AFIMSC section of the Air Force Materiel Command Diversity and Inclusion Survey conducted late last year.
Nearly 900 members from across the worldwide AFIMSC enterprise took the survey for a 26% response rate.
Aggregate data from the report confirms a significant organizational commitment to diversity and inclusion with no major areas of concern. However, results indicate a disparity in awareness of D&I initiatives and positive climate perceptions among differing supervisory levels, with those at lower ranks and grades viewing command efforts less favorably.
Consequently, D&I program officials expressed a need for additional emphasis in the following areas:
Raising awareness of current Air Force and Air Force Materiel Command diversity activities
Increasing participation in sensing sessions by emphasizing their value
Developing awareness of personal psychological safety when discussing sensitive topics like backgrounds and experiences
Communicating leadership actions following identification of concerns
Providing more transparency in hiring practices and promotions
Communicating the process the command follows to allay fear of retaliation and reprisal for those who report discrimination or other illegal personnel practices
As a result of the survey, the AFIMSC D&I Council is developing action plans to enhance education and training across the enterprise.