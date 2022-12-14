Tom Robb began his career as Orcutt Academy's head coach during the 2017-18 season. His team won five games.

Since then, Robb has guided the Spartans to a Central Section divisional championship, during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2021 season, and more than 100 wins.

Robb won his 100th game as Orcutt Academy coach when his team routed Coast Union 69-12 at Coast Union.

The school honored Robb for notching win No. 100 with a plaque during a brief halftime ceremony at its non-league game against McFarland Monday at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site. Then his team rewarded Robb again by passing its biggest test by far this season by beating the now 4-2 Cougars 67-59 and moving to 9-0.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman center, scored 30 points in that one, becoming the first Orcutt female player ever to score 30 points or more in a game. Devyn Kendrick delivered down the stretch for the Spartans, nailing a 3-point shot and making three of four free throws in the last 1:52.

Monday, Kendrick, with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, became the first Orcutt Academy girls basketball player to notch a triple-double.

Reflecting a bit on being honored and the road to 101 wins at Orcutt Academy, Robb said, "Yes, it surprised me a bit," when it came to him being honored.

When it came to the progress his program has made, "I came in with a game plan that we needed to work year-round, and we did," said Robb. "We got a good summer program going.

"I think also, it was also important that we brought in good assistants, Theresa Kendrick, Devyn's mother, who has been here for five years and Pack Rojo, who, I believe, has been here for four," said Robb.

The Spartans also got players such as Giselle Calderon and Chyanna Tell, both of whom helped lead the Spartans to their sectional divisional title in 2021. Both play for Hancock College now.

Johnson is averaging a double-double this year, and she pulled down 15 rebounds against McFarland Monday. After scoring 28 points, Johnson, very reluctantly, had to leave the game near the end of the third quarter with a bandaged right thumb.

McFarland had the momentum when Johnson went out but the Spartans, ahead 48-44 going into the fourth quarter, held their ground when Johnson came back in at the 6:06 mark of the fourth. Thanks to an Emma Betts basket early in the last quarter, Orcutt was in front 50-49 when Johnson re-entered the game.

The Cougars, who trailed 22-12 late in the first quarter, went ahead for the first time when 6-0 McFarland center/power forward Annika Fernandez scored to give her team its first lead of the game, 51-50 with 5:35 left.

With the McFarland defense surrounding Johnson in the lane, as it did throughout the second half, Kendrick responded by nailing a short jump shot to put the Spartans ahead, 52-51, with 5:18 remaining. The home team stayed in front.

The Spartans showed a lot in moving up to No. 3 in the Central Section Division 3 rankings with the win. Among other things, they showed that other players besides Johnson could get it done against a good team when it came to scoring. Besides the Kendrick triple-double, Khaelii Robertson scored 19 points and delivered with some clutch 3-point baskets.

"Khaeli was outstanding," said Robb.

Johnson more than held her own in a physical battle inside with Fernandez, who, with 10 points and some timely rebounds, turned in a nice game herself.

"Elizabeth really wanted to go against a good big girl," Robb said. "(Elizabeth) is a special person."

Facing a team with size that can hit the 3-point shot, Orcutt Academy backed off its trademark defensive press, which McFarland consistently beat for scores in the first half, after intermission. Both offenses slowed down after the Spartans led 39-33 at the break.

Orcutt withstood balanced McFarland scoring. Olivia Samaniego, a 5-11 power forward/small forward, led the Cougars with 16 points. Mia Samaniego scored 14 points for McFarland and Sarah Lopez had 11.

As for what's next for his team, "We'll be in the Gold Bracket, the toughest bracket, at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, and that's what we wanted," said Robb. The Spartans will play Redondo Union at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday in their first tournament game.