Air Force Assistance Fund 2020 campaign to help Airmen and families

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) -- The 2020 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off March 2 and runs through April 10. Here are the top three things you should know about AFAF:
1. Who does AFAF support?
The AFAF supports active-duty, eligible Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen, as well as retirees, spouses, immediate family members and surviving family members of deceased retirees.
2. What are the four affiliate AFAF charities?
Air Force Aid Society provides Total Force Airmen and their families with financial assistance during emergencies, educational assistance and various base-level community programs such as Bundles for Babies, and the Car Care Because We Care programs. Last year, AFAS provided $14.4 million in direct assistance to more than 27,000 Airmen and their families.
The Air Force Enlisted Village supports retired enlisted members’ surviving spouses 55 and older with independent assisted and memory care living. Contributions also cover living expenses, meals and medical costs to ensure these men and women live in a safe, dignified, caring community. Communities are located in Shalimar, Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base.
The General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation provides nearly half a million dollars in annual financial assistance grants for living expenses and resources surviving spouses of Air Force retirees may need in order to live a dignified lifestyle and stay in their homes longer. The LeMay Foundation helps with recurring grants between $250 and $750 per month as well as one-time assistance for medical expenses, car repairs, hearing aids, funeral expenses and disaster relief.
Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation provides aging seniors with a full spectrum of care ranging from independent living to long-term skilled nursing care at Blue Skies of Texas retirement community by financially assisting qualified surviving spouses of retired Air Force officers. Two communities are located in San Antonio, near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Thanks to Airmen caring and supporting the foundation, no one has ever been turned away due to an inability to pay.
3. How can people make a donation?
Anyone can make a one-time cash or check donation to AFAF charities through their installation AFAF Campaign Representatives. Checks can also be mailed to AFAF, AFPC/DP3SA, 550 C. Street West, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, 78150.
Anyone can make an online contribution at www.afassistancefund.org or by texting “AFAF” to 50155.
Active-duty and eligible guardsmen and reservists can make a 3-12 month payroll deduction; retirees can make a 12-month retired-pay deduction.
Specific AFAF campaign dates for each installation may vary. Contact a AFAF representative for installation-specific information. To watch informational videos about AFAF, visit the AFAF YouTube page.