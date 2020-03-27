Air Force updates COVID-19 information

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

March 20, 2020

An active duty member who works for Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, tested positive for COVID-19. Although his duty station was in Falls Church, the individual was last in the Pentagon on March 16 for less than an hour and has since received medical treatment and self-quarantined at home.

Military public health and local civilian public health officials have notified those in which the individual came in contact. All have been asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

We continue to ask our personnel to take actions to protect themselves and those around them by employing protective measures including practicing good hygiene, social distancing and taking appropriate actions if experiencing symptoms of an illness. These measures can dramatically decrease the risk of infection and slow COVID-19’s spread.

A defense contractor who works for the Air Force in the Pentagon has tested positive for COVID-19. The last time the infected member was in the Pentagon was March 2. The individual has received medical treatment and has been self-quarantined at home since March 7.