Airport groundwater contamination identified

Levels of chemical agents tied to health problems were detected in soil and groundwater samples taken from the Santa Maria Public Airport in March, according to a preliminary state investigation report released in June.
Per- or polyfluoroalkys, also known as perfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS), were found in varying levels in samples taken from numerous sites at the airport, according to the report released June 1 by the State Water Resources Control Board.
The report came following a March 20, 2019, order from the board to investigate levels of the chemicals at the airport.
