The Saints have found their man.
Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez has been named the head football coach at Santa Maria High School, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Friday.
Mendoza-Gutierrez takes over the program from Dan Ellington, who resigned in April after a successful six-year run. Ellington has been named the school's athletic director
Mendoza-Gutierrez was an assistant football coach with the Saints for the last five years, the district said. He was an assistant football coach at Pioneer Valley High School from 2010-2013.
Mendoza-Gutierrez played football at Pioneer Valley, graduating in 2010.
“I am extremely excited,’’ Mendoza-Gutierrez said, according to a press release from the school district. “Coach Ellington set a foundation for the football program and I believe we have all the tools at Santa Maria High to continue building the program into a great winning program.’’
Ellington, a Righetti High grad who coached at Pioneer Valley before coming to Santa Maria, went 27-35 with the Saints, winning 44% of his games during his six-year run. In the 11 years before his arrival, Santa Maria won just 17 games total, going 17-92 and winning 15% of its games.
According to the school district's Mendoza-Gutierrez learned the value of athletics from his parents at a young age.
“Growing up, both of my parents coached boys and girls volleyball at all the local high schools, including Santa Maria High,’’ he said. “I would often see players thank my parents through letters or signed volleyballs and I really got to see firsthand the true impact of sports and what role it played in people’s lives.
"Looking back at the experience with my parents and now having gone through eight seasons myself, I truly believe high school sports are teaching student-athletes many important morals and values such as responsibility, hard work ethic, perseverance and commitment - which ultimately can reshape the foundation of their lives so that they can become high contributing members of their communities.’’
Mendoza-Gutierrez graduated from Allan Hancock College in 2013 and Cal Poly in 2015.
Ellington helped the Saints end a two-decade-long league title drought in 2017 and coached that same team to the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title game. He also led the Saints to a victory over Righetti in 2016, the team's only win over their former rival in the last 27 years.
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez tries to get away from Santa Maria’s Manual Correa (32) and Jose Gonzalez during the Main Street Classic last Friday. Pioneer Valley hosts Atascadero Friday while Santa Maria travels to Paso Robles.
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Eric Cruz knocks the ball out of Santa Maria’s Jovanny Garcia’s hands near the goal line, ending a Saint threat during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Santa Maria’s Alex Rodriquez makes a catch near the goal line against Pioneer Valley during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Tommy Nuñez takes off on a long touchdown run against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Eric Cruz runs after intercepting a pass against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Santa Maria’s Alex Rodriquez catches a pass against Pioneer Valley during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari tries to get away from Pioneer Valley’s Jaylen Yap during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Angel Vargas-Hernandez passes under pressure from Santa Maria’s Martin Diaz during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez gets taken down by Santa Maria’s Alejandro Castillo during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari scores against Pioneer Valley during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Richard Cardenas takes off on a long touchdown run against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley tries to bring down Santa Maria QB Joannes Gonzalez during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Andres Vargas brings down Santa Maria’s Jovanny Garcia during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley vs Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Marcus Robledo returns a 4th quarter interception against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Jaylen Yap sacks Santa Maria QB Murad Alamari during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Javier Rangel scores against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Marcus Robledo runs after a catch against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez runs again Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Pioneer Valley vs. Santa Maria in the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera gets away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick. Herrera had 108 yards rushing on 22 carries in the Saints' 16-7 win.
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari celebrates after he scored on a goal line keeper against Mission Prep.
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a touchdown pass in the end zone under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Andrade and Jack Susank.
Santa Maria’s Jose Torres kicks a field goal against Mission Prep.
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez gets knocked out of bounds just short of the end zone by Mission Prep’s Jack Susank during their game last week. Santa Maria hosts Pioneer Valley in a game on April 9.
Santa Maria’s David Placencia brings down Mission Prep’s Jack Susank.
Santa Maria’s David Placencia gets away from Mission Prep’s Caleb Cajas, on a punt return with the help of a block from Alejandro Castillo (6).
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari runs against Mission Prep’s Isaac Townsend.
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez catches a pass for a first down on a third and 30 against Mission Prep.
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs against Mission Prep.
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari passes against Mission Prep.
Santa Maria’s Flavio Gonzalez brings down Mission Prep’s David Andrade.
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari and coach Dan Ellington confer in the game against Mission Prep on April 9. Ellington says he's resigning from the head coaching position after six seasons.
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington leads the team out for the second half against Mission Prep on April 9. Ellington says he's resigning from the head coaching position after six seasons.
Santa Maria takes the field for the second half against Mission Prep.
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick.
Santa Maria’s Martin Diaz tackles Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a pass under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Luera.
