All-Area: Orcutt Academy's Tom Robb voted Coach of the Year

The 2020 All-Area Coach of the Year, Tom Robb, has built his Orcutt Academy program steadily.
“My first year here, we won one league game,” the Spartans’ fourth-year coach said by phone.
“My second year, we won two. The next year we finished third (behind Ocean League co-champs Pioneer Valley and Nipomo). This year we won the Ocean League championship.”
The Central Coast Athletic Association moved Nipomo and Pioneer Valley up to the Mountain League for the 2019-20 campaign. The All-Area Coach of the Year was determined by a vote among the Santa Maria Times sports staff.
Robb’s team got that first girls basketball league title in school history by rolling through a 10-0 league campaign. Orcutt finished 24-5 overall.
Orcutt Academy’s first girls basketball playoff appearance ended with a Division 3 home loss to Delano Chavez last year in the first round.
This time, the No. 2 Spartans won two playoff games, against Bakersfield Christian and Reedley, in their home gym at Lakeview Junior High School before falling to No. 3 Caruthers, 62-49, at Lakeview in the semis.
The Blue Raiders beat top-ranked Hanford Sierra Pacific in the sectional championship game.
“(The Blue Raiders) were tough, no doubt about that,” said Robb.
“Hopefully we learned from that by watching them.”
Robb will lose center Mariah Lopez, an All-Ocean League First Team pick and a cornerstone of his, to graduation. However, most of the team’s nucleus, including sophomore guard Giselle Calderon, will return.
Calderon was the Ocean League MVP and the All-Area team Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition to averaging 5 steals a game, Calderon also averaged 14 points a game for the Ocean League champs (10-0 in league games), made 74 percent of her free throws and was pretty adept at running an offense. She averaged as many assists a game as she did steals.
Two more All-League First Team picks, freshman small forward Devyn Kendrick and junior power forward Erynn Padhal, will also return.
Also, “Daenaeja Malicdem, who was a key player for us last year, didn’t play this year,” said Robb. “She’ll be back.”
Besides, “I’ve got a transfer coming in,” said Robb. “We’re very excited about next season.”
Going in, Robb said he and the rest of the Orcutt coaching staff were excited about THIS season. His players, primarily with the team’s trademark quick, pressure defense but also with some timely plays on offense, delivered.
“The girls really worked and played hard,” said Robb.
“My assistants also deserve a lot of credit.”
Robb’s assistants included former veteran St. Joseph coach Ed Torres, Theresa Kendrick, who is Devyn Kendrick’s mother, and Tyler Robb, who is Tom Robb’s son.
Tyler, Tom Robb said, did not play basketball at St. Joseph. “He played football,” Orcutt’s coach said with a chuckle.
However, “My daughter, Alannah Robb, played for Ed Torres on the St. Joseph team that won a state championship,” in 2011, said Tom Robb.
He chuckled again. “We’re a basketball family.”
