All-Area: Orcutt Academy's Tom Robb voted Coach of the Year

The 2020 All-Area Coach of the Year, Tom Robb, has built his Orcutt Academy program steadily.

“My first year here, we won one league game,” the Spartans’ fourth-year coach said by phone.

“My second year, we won two. The next year we finished third (behind Ocean League co-champs Pioneer Valley and Nipomo). This year we won the Ocean League championship.”

The Central Coast Athletic Association moved Nipomo and Pioneer Valley up to the Mountain League for the 2019-20 campaign. The All-Area Coach of the Year was determined by a vote among the Santa Maria Times sports staff.

Robb’s team got that first girls basketball league title in school history by rolling through a 10-0 league campaign. Orcutt finished 24-5 overall.

+3 All-Area: Righetti's Malia Cabigon chosen as MVP The sports staff has voted: We picked this Righetti standout as our All-Area MVP.

Orcutt Academy’s first girls basketball playoff appearance ended with a Division 3 home loss to Delano Chavez last year in the first round.

This time, the No. 2 Spartans won two playoff games, against Bakersfield Christian and Reedley, in their home gym at Lakeview Junior High School before falling to No. 3 Caruthers, 62-49, at Lakeview in the semis.

The Blue Raiders beat top-ranked Hanford Sierra Pacific in the sectional championship game.