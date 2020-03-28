All-Area: Righetti's Malia Cabigon chosen as MVP

When her team needed her most, Malia Cabigon, a team leader for Righetti all season, delivered at the most crucial time.
Cabigon completed an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Warriors ahead for good in overtime then grabbed the rebound after a potential game-tying 3 for Spring Valley Mt. Miguel missed.
Cabigon finished with 21 points in Righetti’s 68-63 overtime win over the Matadors in the Southern Cal regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament.
It was that kind of work that earned the six-foot junior center-power forward the Lee Central Coast Newspapers’ All-Area MVP award. The selection was based on a vote by the LCCN sports staff.
Though the Warriors fell 60-54 to Menifee Paloma Valley in the regional semis - Righetti was the top regional seed and Paloma Valley was No. 4, despite the Wildcats having a higher MaxPreps state ranking - “The season definitely went the way I wanted it to,” Cabigon said.
“We made history for Righetti. That’s pretty crazy.”
The win over Mt. Miguel represented the first home win in the state playoffs for a Righetti girls basketball team.
Both of Righetti’s games in the state playoffs this year were at home. The Warriors received a first-round bye. Righetti won at Thousand Oaks in a first-round state tournament game in 2017.
The Warriors went out in the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals this year, falling 65-57 in overtime to Arroyo Grande at home. Both teams subsequently earned a berth in the state tournament.
Cabigon is the Mountain League MVP. She averaged nearly 13 points and eight rebounds a game, leading the Mountain League champions (24-5, 11-1) in scoring and finishing second on the team behind Paityn Persson in rebounds.
Cabigon also made clutch plays for the Warriors throughout the year.
“She led my team in scoring nearly every single game,” Righetti fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch said.
“Malia had a double-double, in rebounds and points, most games she played.”
Cabigon began her three-year varsity career as mainly an inside player.
Then Hitch saw that Cabigon was also proficient when it came to the outside shot and as her sophomore season went along, “Coach (Hitch) encouraged me to move outside more,” Cabigon said early in the 2019-20 campaign.
“She’s a huge presence on the court,” said Hitch.
“What makes Malia special is that she is usually the biggest player in the floor but she has the capability of playing inside and out.”
Righetti’s coach said, “If a post player guards her, then she is able to play on the outside and attack the basket, usually either beating her defender to the paint or shooting from the outside. If a guard defends her, then she will have a mismatch inside.”
Righetti drew large, boisterous crowds to its post-season games. Cabigon said she appreciated that.
“Not as many fans come to girls games here as boys games, but (in the playoffs), the fans did help us a lot,” said Cabigon.
Hitch said of the league and All-Area MVP, “Malia is very passionate about the game of basketball and she’s always looking to get better.
“She has improved so much from her freshman year - mentally and physically. She continues to work hard, and I can’t wait to have her another year.”
The state basketball regional finals marked the end of the line for everyone, including the winning Arroyo Grande boys team, that got there. The CIF State office cancelled the rest of the girls and boys state tournaments because of COVID 19, the coronavirus.
Coming online Monday and in the next edition: Our complete 2020 All-Area team.
