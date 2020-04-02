All-League Wrestling: Four Saints earn All-CCAA First Team recognition

The Santa Maria girls wrestling team’s banner 2019-20 season included Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA), regional and sectional championships under co-coaches Jose Torres and Reyna Mendez.
Four of those Santa Maria wrestlers are on the All-CCAA First Team. Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo sophomore Rebecca Rodriguez is the CCAA Upper Weight MVP, and Morro Bay junior Sara Sterner is the CCAA Lower Weight MVP.
Rodriguez wrestled at 160 pounds. Sterner competed at 121.
The Santa Maria All-CCAA First Team wrestlers include Erika Sierra at 106 pounds, Jennifer Hernandez at 126, Mariana Tello at 189 and Ana Duran at 235.
Besides Sterner, Sierra and Hernandez, other All-CCAA First Team Lower Weight wrestlers include Austria Holland of Nipomo at 101 pounds, Gabby Rincon of Righetti at 111, Savanah Ruiz of Nipomo at 116 and Alejandra Lopez of Pioneer Valley at 131.
Besides Rodriguez, Tello and Duran, other CCAA First Team Upper Weight wrestlers include Hazel Sunnerborg of Morro Bay at 137 pounds, Leila Martin of Nipomo at 143, Angelina Rincon of Righetti at 150 and Yaretzy Lopez-Rodriguez of Pioneer Valley at 170.
All-CCAA Second Team Lower Weight wrestlers include Patricia Camilo of Pioneer Valley at 101 pounds, Micaela Correa of Righetti at 106, Isela Velasquez of Santa Maria at 111, Mary Ann Swan of Pioneer Valley at 116, Mya Velasquez of Pioneer Valley at 121, Allison Jespersen of Atascadero at 126 and Maria Mendez of Santa Maria at 131.
Second Team Upper Weight wrestlers include Jennifer Lopez of Santa Maria at 137 pounds, Dulce Garcia of Santa Maria at 143, Esmeralda Sanchez of Pioneer Valley at 150, Abigail Moore of Santa Maria at 160, Karla Hernandez of Santa Maria at 170, Shanyce Valadez of Righetti at 189 and Rola Elbarbary of Morro Bay.
C’ena Aquilera of Arroyo Grande at 162 pounds, Andrea Campos of Nipomo at 108, Jennifer Garcia of Pioneer Valley at 111, and Soleil Bautista of Righetti and Alina Bojorges of Santa Maria earned CCAA Honorable Mention.
