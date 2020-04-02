All-League Wrestling: Four Saints earn All-CCAA First Team recognition

The Santa Maria girls wrestling team’s banner 2019-20 season included Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA), regional and sectional championships under co-coaches Jose Torres and Reyna Mendez.

Four of those Santa Maria wrestlers are on the All-CCAA First Team. Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo sophomore Rebecca Rodriguez is the CCAA Upper Weight MVP, and Morro Bay junior Sara Sterner is the CCAA Lower Weight MVP.

Rodriguez wrestled at 160 pounds. Sterner competed at 121.

The Santa Maria All-CCAA First Team wrestlers include Erika Sierra at 106 pounds, Jennifer Hernandez at 126, Mariana Tello at 189 and Ana Duran at 235.

Besides Sterner, Sierra and Hernandez, other All-CCAA First Team Lower Weight wrestlers include Austria Holland of Nipomo at 101 pounds, Gabby Rincon of Righetti at 111, Savanah Ruiz of Nipomo at 116 and Alejandra Lopez of Pioneer Valley at 131.