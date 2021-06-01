Righetti CIF Swim 01.JPG
The Righetti High girls swim team won the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship in Bakersfield on Saturday.

Cabiles helped the Righetti girls win the CIF Central Section Division 2 title on Saturday. She helped the Warriors win the 200 medley while also taking third in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 100 breaststroke.

