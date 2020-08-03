You have permission to edit this article.
Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter welcomes new executive director

Lindsey Leonard is the new executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association has appointed Lindsey Leonard as executive director of the California Central Coast Chapter, succeeding former executive director Rhonda Spiegel who retired in December 2019.

Leonard possesses 20 years of progressive experience in nonprofit fundraising, program development and expansion, operations management and organizational development.

She will take the reins from interim executive Kathryn Croskrey, who has helped guide the organization since Spiegel's retirement.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

