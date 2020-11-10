You have permission to edit this article.
NFL Glance
agate

  • Updated

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233

Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161

New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201

Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160

Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242

Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229

Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217

L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190

Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240

Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243

Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Thursday

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday

Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.

