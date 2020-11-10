NFL Glance

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Thursday
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday
Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday
Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
