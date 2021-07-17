To develop broader coverage and representation of our local faith-based community, the Santa Maria Times is looking for contributions from faith leaders or members of the faith community of all denominations and religions.
The contributions will be published on our website — santamariatimes.com — and on our weekly Saturday Faith page, which is debuting today.
Do you have events, studies, Vacation Bible School or a retreat coming up? Do you enjoy writing columns about faith-based issues or your own spiritual journey?
If so, we'd like to hear from you. We'll be developing a calendar of events for our places of worship and have opportunities for columnists. We'll also have a column of short notes every week to let people know more about the opportunities and goings-on in our faith-based community.
If you'd like more information, or to submit an event release, email Managing Editor Marga Cooley at mcooley@santamariatimes.com