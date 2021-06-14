St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz drives to the basket during Friday's game against San Joaquin Memorial. St. Joseph won the CIF Central Section Open Division championship in Fresno, beating Memorial 70-64. On Tuesday, the Knights begin play in the state playoffs with a game in La Verne against Damien.
Righetti senior Alexandria Paquet runs the offense during the Central Section title game against Bakersfield last Thursday. Paquet and the Warriors host Paloma Valley in the state playoffs Tuesday night.
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz drives to the basket during Friday's game against San Joaquin Memorial. St. Joseph won the CIF Central Section Open Division championship in Fresno, beating Memorial 70-64. On Tuesday, the Knights begin play in the state playoffs with a game in La Verne against Damien.
Righetti senior Alexandria Paquet runs the offense during the Central Section title game against Bakersfield last Thursday. Paquet and the Warriors host Paloma Valley in the state playoffs Tuesday night.
Joe Bailey, Staff
The Nipomo High School girls basketball team captured the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship with a 44-39 win against Paso Robles High School Thursday night.
Four Mountain League girls basketball teams won CIF Central Section championships last week. Another boys team won the Central Section's top honor, the Open Division title. Yet another Mountain League boys team came up a couple points shy of winning another CIF title.
Though the sectional playoffs are done, and five teams won divisional championships, the season isn't over yet.
Righetti, St. Joseph and Nipomo girls have earned No. 1 seeds for the CIF State SoCal Regional playoffs that start Tuesday. St. Joseph's boys, the Central Section's Open Division champ, has been pulled up to the SoCal Open Division and will play at No. 4 seed La Verne Damian.
Nipomo's boys, which came up short in a 56-55 loss to Bakersfield Christian in a CIF final, has been selected for the SoCal Regional, as have Arroyo Grande's boys.
Here are the matchups.
Boys basketball
Open Division
No. 5 St. Joseph (27-2) at No. 4 La Verne Damien (28-3)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Knights now see the price of their success.
They've been selected to the state's top bracket, the Open Division SoCal Regional. Their reward: A road trip to face No. 4 Damien, one of the top programs in Southern California.
Damian beat Santa Ana Mater Dei and Harvard Westlake in the CIF Southern Section Open Division bracket with the Spartans' only loss coming to eventual champ Corona Centennial.
MaxPreps has Damian ranked No. 15 in the state with St. Joseph coming in at No. 19.
Though Damian is tough, the Knights have proved all year long that they can play with anybody. The Knights' only losses this year are to Sacramento Capital Christian and Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, which lost to Centennial in the Southern Section Open Division final last week.
The winner will play at No. 1 overall seed Torrey Pines, the Open Division champ in the San Diego Section. Torrey Pines is 29-0 on the season. Centennial is not in the bracket after opting out of the state regionals. There are no NorCal Regionals this year as schools in that region are not playing postseason games.
Division 3A
No 5 Los Angeles Shalhavet (20-3) at No. 4 Nipomo (14-4)
Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Two other Mountain League teams are in the SoCal Regional.
Nipomo, which lost a heart-breaker to Bakersfield Christian on Friday, earned the No. 4 seed in Division 3A. It will host the Firehawks at 8 p.m. Tuesday after the Nipomo girls play their state regional game.
Shalhavet lost to Marina in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.
Division 4A
No. 5 Pilibos (18-4) at No. 4 Arroyo Grande (11-5)
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Pilibos lost to Temecula Linfield Christian in the Southern Section Division 4A final, 48-43.
Arroyo Grande was knocked out of the Central Section Division 1 playoffs by eventual runner-up Fresno Central, losing 66-48 in the semifinals.
Girls basketball
Division 2AA
No. 8 Paloma Valley (12-4) at No. 1 Righetti (14-2)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Righetti has to be excited with its seeding in Division 2AA. As the one seed, they'll continue to be the home team as the highest seed if they continue to advance.
The Warriors get to host Paloma Valley, a team they're quite familiar with. These two clubs met in the 2020 SoCal Regional just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March, with Paloma Valley winning 60-54. The Wildcats went on to win the SoCal Division 3 title.
Righetti won the CIF Central Section Division 1 title against Bakersfield last Thursday, capping a dominant playoff run where the Warriors won their three games by a combined 91 points. The Warriors beat the Drillers 55-38 in the final.
Paloma Valley lost to Rialto Eisenhower in the Southern Section Division 2A final 75-53.
The winner will play the Cajon-Chula Vista Mater Dei Catholic in the regional semifinals on Thursday. The finals are set for Saturday.
No. 6 Rialto Eisenhower (11-1) at No. 3 Orcutt Academy (10-5)
The seeding seems a bit tough for the Spartans, who are in the same bracket as Righetti. The Spartans will face that Eisenhower team that beat Paloma Valley for the Southern Section Division 2A title last week.
The Spartans will try to press, trap and run their transition offense against whoever they play. Orcutt Academy rolled to the CIF Central Section Division 4 title last week with a rout of Bakersfield Christian.
The winner plays the Mission Hills Alemany-Birmingham winner.
Division 2A
No. 8 Westlake (18-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (19-6)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Westlake was the No. 1 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A bracket but lost to Paloma Valley in the semifinals.
St. Joseph won the CIF Central Section title with a 53-45 win at Fresno Roosevelt on Thursday.
St. Joseph and Westlake played earlier this season with St. Joseph winning 70-69 in overtime. Star freshman Avary Cain had 22 points and that one and fellow freshman standout Kai Oani added 14.
Sophomore Candace Kpetikou had 17 points in that game and Sara Plemmons had 10. Kpetikou had 19 rebounds in the win over the Warriors.
Junior Mariah Elohim had 23 points for Westlake in the teams' first meeting. Alyssa Jackson had 20.
The winner plays the Sage Hill-Westview winner in Thursday's semifinals.
Division 3AA
No. 8 Westchester (3-4) at No. 1 Nipomo (10-5)
Tuesday, 5 p.m.
The Titans won the CIF Central Section Division 2 title and get the top seed in the SoCal Division 3AA regional.
Their reward is the game against Los Angeles Westchester, which lost in the LA City Section Open Division first round.
The winner will play the San Pedro Mary Star of the Sea-Crenshaw winner in the regional semifinals. As the No. 1 seed, Nipomo will host any games it plays.
Photos: St. Joseph wins Open Division title
061121 SJHS CIF 00.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 01.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 02.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 03.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 04.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 05.jpg
Updated
Photos: Orcutt Academy claims school's first CIF basketball title
061021 OAHS CIF 01.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 02.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 03.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 04.jpeg
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 05.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 06.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 07.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 08.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 09.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 10.jpeg
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 11.jpeg
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 12.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 13.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 14.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 15.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 16.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 17.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 18.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 19.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 20.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 21.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 22.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 23.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 24.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 25.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 26.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 27.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 28.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 29.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 30.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 31.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 32.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 33.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 34.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 35.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 36.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 37.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 38.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 39.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 40.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 41.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 42.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 43.JPG
Updated
Photos: Righetti takes down Bakersfield to claim CIF title