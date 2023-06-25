AVID students from Arellanes Jr. High School participated in a beach cleanup at the Pismo Dunes at the end of May.
Eleven students participated in the cleanup, and the class was entirely responsible for planning and executing the field trip.
Part of the AVID standards includes community service, so the students worked together to create a plan for the field trip. Students worked with their teachers and administrators to find a date for the field trip, get the materials needed for the beach cleanup, and create a schedule for the day.
This was the first year the AVID students completed this project, and each year the AVID class will create a community service project to help the Central Coast.
Students were asked to look at what some needs of their local community are. We wanted to help them to see that their voice/actions can make a difference even at a young age.
They came up with a list of different ideas and collectively chose the beach cleanup. Their concerns were trash that collected on the local beaches, and how it not only affects the aesthetics, but can also have negative effects on the sea and animal life that is near it.
By the end of the project, students felt a sense of pride in what they were able to accomplish for their community.