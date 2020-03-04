18 arrested after massive probation, parole compliance check in south SLO County

Of the individuals contacted during the operation, 24 were found in compliance with the terms and conditions of their probation or parole, Reyes said.

Nipomo man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at CHP airplane A Nipomo man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after allegedly pointing a high-powered laser at a California Highway Patrol airplane crew that was on patrol during a multi-agency operation in south San Luis Obispo County.

Officers arrested 18 individuals, including a juvenile, for new criminal charges, as well as for parole and probation violations, he added.

Additionally, two individuals were cited and released.

While conducting the operation, officers seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm, high-capacity magazines, suspected forged or stolen checks, a ballistic vest and illegal narcotics, Reyes said.

Individuals who were arrested on various charges and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail included Armando Alcantar, 20, of Oceano, probation violation; Rudy Alvarez, 29, of Nipomo, parole violation; and Arturo Ambrizcervantes, 30, of Nipomo, driving under the influence.

Also arrested were Joseph Berry, 50, of Shell Beach, probation violation; Matthew Bishop, 28, of Arroyo Grande, possession of metal knuckles and probation violation; Armando Campos, 45, of Oceano, possession of firearm and parole violation; and Bradley Davis, 39, of Grover Beach, parole violation.