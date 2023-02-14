An overflow crowd turned out Saturday at Arroyo Grande High School for the annual 17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game. Arroyo Grande scored all of the runs in the game in the first inning and defeated Nipomo 4-0.

The 17 Strong Foundation grants Victory Trips to adults ages 18 to 40 who have life-threatening illnesses such as cancer. The organization was started by the late Ryan Teixeira, a former standout football and baseball athlete at Arroyo Grande who signed with Colorado Mesa University for a baseball scholarship during his senior year in high school. Teixeira, who had been diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma at age 18, died in March of 2017. He was born in 1996.

Teixeira wore jersey No. 17 when he played for Arroyo Grande.

The result of the baseball game was secondary for all involved.

All proceeds from the game were designated to go to the 17 Strong Foundation.

"This was a great turnout," said Arroyo Grande coach Steve Tolley. "The 17 Strong Foundation made a lot of money, and that's what this was about."

As for the game itself, the first three Arroyo Grande batters, James Bishop, Ryan Tayman and Judah Hill, reached base, and Hill doubled home Bishop and Tayman.

Brad Pinkerton smashed a two-out extra-base hit to left, driving in Hill and Luke Plaza, who had been hit by a pitch, though Pinkerton was thrown out at third as he tried to stretch the double into a triple.

Plaza, the Eagles starter and Pinkerton, the starting Arroyo Grande first baseman, combined on a four-hit shutout. Plaza worked the first five innings, Pinkerton pitched the last two.

"We got good pitching, and everything revolves around pitching," said Tolley. "We did a lot of little things when it came to hitting that we need to work on, but overall it was a very good game."

After the big Arroyo Grande first inning, Nipomo starter Hunter Wooldridge, a senior, checked the Eagles on two hits until he left for reliever Aden Willis, Nipomo's starting shortstop, to start the bottom of the sixth.

"There were some nerves, and Arroyo Grande can hit a little bit," said Nipomo coach Samm Spears.

"(Wooldridge) settled in. He's got a lot of experience, he knows what he's doing."

Willis held the Eagles to two hits during his inning and a half on the mound.

Nipomo played error-free defense. "It was a good game (for us)," said Spears. "We're a young group this year. We have only one player, second baseman Austin Jones, who had more than 15 at-bats last year. Four sophomores started for us today."

Arroyo Grande is scheduled to play at Visalia El Diamante Friday at 3:30 p.m. in another non-league game. Nipomo is slated to host Santa Ynez Friday at the same time.

Two umpires from the Los Padres Baseball Umpire Association worked the game as volunteers though the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) had cut ties with the LPBUA Friday after the LPBUA refused a final proposal from the CCAA regarding a dispute about game pay for LPBUA umpires.

A CCAA spokesman said earlier in the week that LPBUA umpires would work the game free of charge.

"That game was important to support from both sides and everybody did," the CCAA spokesman said Saturday.