Individual champion Bella Gunasayan shot a one under-par 73 at San Luis Obispo Country Club Monday, leading Arroyo Grande to the CIF Central Section girls golf team championship.

The Eagles shot a team score of 407. Clovis West was the runner-up. The Arroyo Grande team, among with five Mountain League individual golfers, advanced to the CIF/SCGA Southern California Regionals Golf Championship.

Arroyo Grande won the Mountain League championship.

Annie Heybl of St. Joseph and Mackenzie Phelan were among the five Mountain League golfers who advanced Monday. Heybl shot an 87. Phelan, with an 89, nailed down the 12th, and last, individual qualifying spot from the sectional tournament.

Sofia Pierson and Zan McGovern of San Luis Obispo and Julianna Honea of Atascadero were the other Mountain League golfers who advanced Monday.

The Southern Cal Regionals will take place at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena. The tournament will consist of 12 individuals and two teams each from the Central, Los Angeles City and San Diego sections, and 28 individuals and four teams from the Southern Section.

The top three teams and nine individuals will move on to the CIF State Tournament that will take place Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Golf Club.

Girls tennis

Nipomo playoff match moved to Thursday

The start time for the Nipomo girls tennis team's CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinal match at Kerman has been moved to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The teams were originally set to play Tuesday, but the start time was moved because rain is forecast for the Kerman area Tuesday.

Nipomo is seeded No. 12. Kerman is the top seed.

Area tennis tournament matchups set

Ocean League singles champion Sofia Maina of Nipomo, along with Titans Avery Edwards and Sydnie Halley of Nipomo who won the league doubles title, have drawn first-round byes in the Girls Area Tennis Tournament.

The tournament field consists of the top six Mountain and Ocean Leagues singles players and doubles teams. It is set to start at 9 a.m. Friday at Paso Robles High School.

Marley Conover of Mountain League team champion San Luis Obispo is the No. 1 singles seed. Conover has also drawn a first-round bye. Lompoc won the Ocean League team championship.

Gabi Arias of Lompoc, the No. 6 seed from the Ocean League, is scheduled to go against Audrey Conover of San Luis Obispo, the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League in the opening round of singles.

In other first-round singles matches, Rianna Stouppe of Lompoc, the No. 3 seed from the Ocean League, is paired against Mountain League No. 6 Chloe Jordan of San Luis Obispo, and the Ocean League No. 5, Kena Castillo of Cabrillo, is slated to go against Mountain League No. 4 Jessica Arcangel of Arroyo Grande. Vera Ortiz of Lompoc, the No. 2 seed from the Ocean League, drew a first-round bye.

In doubles, the Ocean League No. 2 pair of Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco of Lompoc drew a first-round bye. Teammates Emma White and Lola Soukup, the No. 3 team from the Ocean League, are scheduled to go against the No. 6 Mountain League pair, from Paso Robles. The players' names were unavailable at press time.