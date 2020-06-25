As other athletes struggle to play, Righetti's Claire Alford sees golf game flourish

She has also applied for the First Tee National Championship that will take place in Clemson, South Carolina.

“It was scheduled for July, but because of the pandemic it was re-scheduled for November,” said Alford.

She said she has also been designing First Tee videos, with drills designed to help youngsters with their golf games.

“I’ve started to do a video series called “Class on the Course,” said Alford.

“It shows the connection between golf and science,” said Alford. “Such as, ‘Why does the ball go faster than the club. If you connect with the ball at 90 miles an hour why does the ball go 130 miles an hour?”

The video is designed to show that the ball will always travel faster than the speed of the club swing because of the transference of momentum from the heavy head of the golf club to the lighter, high energy ball.

Recently, said Alford, she was able to compete in a fund raiser tournament in Palm Springs for the Harmon Foundation.

“Bill Harmon founded the Harmon Foundation, which is designed to help people with recovery from alcohol addiction,” said Alford.