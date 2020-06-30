Ask the Doctors: Lone Star tick bites can cause red meat allergy

Unlike in other food allergies, such as to nuts or eggs or shellfish, which trigger a reaction within minutes of consumption, the symptoms of alpha-gal syndrome typically take anywhere from three to six hours to appear. Researchers suspect this is because the allergy is to a sugar molecule rather than to a protein. Also, it appears likely that the meat must be digested in order to release the alpha-gal molecules. This delay can make connecting the symptoms to their cause a challenge.

Not everyone who gets bitten by the Lone Star tick will go on to develop a meat allergy. The syndrome is so new that the interval between the tick bite and the onset of a meat allergy remains unclear. However, data suggests it can range from two weeks to several months. You can get a definitive answer regarding your status by having a simple blood test, which looks for the presence of IgE antibodies, which are specific to alpha-gal. As for how long the allergy lasts, again, no one knows for sure. There is evidence that, barring subsequent Lone Star tick bites, which would reactivate the immune system, the meat allergy can fade over time. Alpha-gal is not normally found in fish or birds, which means anyone who develops the syndrome can safely eat fish and poultry.