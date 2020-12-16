Assani Berkeley, Mission Prep to San Jose State

High School: Mission Prep

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Class: 2021

Offers (5):

Cal Poly

San Jose State (SIGNED)

UC Davis

UNLV

Sacramento State

Berkeley, who also attended SLO High before transferring to Mission Prep two years ago, was a basketball standout who found his home on the gridiron. He'll join the Spartans as a receiver.

Berkeley verbally committed to SJSU in August, choosing the Spartans are over offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and UNLV. Berkeley has plus-size and elite athleticism at 6-foot-1. He's an explosive basketball player and has found the ability to take that skill-set over to the football field. Coming from a smaller school in Mission Prep and with an extensive basketball background, it will be intriguing to follow Berkeley's career in San Jose State.

The Royals have shown an ability to prepare guys for the next level, with Patrick Laird blossoming at Cal and eventually the NFL and even Brian Kowall making the team at UCLA as a walk-on.

