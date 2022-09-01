If it weren’t for his wife of 63 years, Bob Pack wouldn’t be the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Health and Human Services.

She roped him into service, and half a dozen years after her passing, she still inspires the 89-year-old as he remains dedicated to a regular schedule of community service.

“She was a wonderful lady. I miss her dearly, as you can imagine. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t receive this honor. I’m not a joiner. I stay in the background,” Pack said.

She has been everything to him, so upon her death he established a $3,000 scholarship for students heading into the medical field.

“Jean used to hand out the auxiliary scholarships. Now it’s very rewarding to be able to help a student in her name,” Bob said.

Bob’s commitment to community, now more than 14,000 hours logged for local service, may have begun with military service.

Born and raised in Inglewood, when he graduated from Washington High School in 1950, Bob registered for the draft. In November 1953, he and Jean were married, and three months later, his number came up.

He joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and served on a weather ship midway between San Francisco and Hawaii.

“It was great duty. If I hadn’t been married, I would have stayed in 20 years,” he said.

While serving in the captain’s office in Long Beach, there were ships from all over the world to entertain, check for contraband, hop aboard.

“I think every young person should spend at least two years in the service to, if nothing else, learn that when the captain says, ‘Be here at 8,’ they mean it. It’s just a matter of doing what you’re told,” Bob said.

In college, he studied accounting, and ultimately owned a business manufacturing ultra-lightweight, ultra-strong tubing for the aerospace industry. His uncle had developed the method of winding fiberglass on a mandrel to create tubing of any size up to 4.5 inches, from paper thin walls to 1/8-inch-thick walls.

“I got in with JPL early on, and as engineers went from one company to another, they’d take me with them, to Hughes Aircraft and Boeing and others. If you do a good job, they come back to you,” Pack said.

They raised his brother, after Bob’s mother passed away, and added to their family three children of their own: two daughters, Linda who taught kindergarten in Ballard for 28 years and Nancy who taught fourth grade in Isla Vista; and a son, Bob Pack.

By 1991, the Packs were living in Seal Beach, he was commuting to Long Beach, and they were beginning to look up and down the coast for a retirement place. They visited friends on Refugio and enjoyed the peace, weather and wildlife.

As Bob commuted to Southern California each week to take care of company financials, Jean fully embedded herself in the Santa Ynez Valley volunteer community. She taught English as Second Language classes and became manager of the hospital thrift shop which she ran for a decade.

Bob was soon to follow.

“I was her go-fer,” Bob said.

When he retired in 2000, he opted to join the hospital auxiliary “because I was there anyway.” He’d been doing her bidding at the thrift store for half a decade, and with her commitment to the cause, there was no end in sight.

Over the past 22 years, Bob has logged more than 14,000 hours of service in a variety of roles: installing and troubleshooting Lifeline equipment with Ira Rogers from 2000-2012; driving patients to and from appointments in the hospital’s shuttle van; treasurer for half a dozen years following in the book-steps of Hal Purdy.

“You should volunteer. It’s very rewarding to you personally. I strongly suggest it to anyone who has the time,” Bob said.

For the past several years, he’s most often been seen with his smile and sense of customer service at The New To You Thrift Store in Solvang. Folks still ask about his constant companion dog, Jasmine, who has since passed away.

These days, Bob and his new companion puppy staff the shop together every Friday and Sunday without fail.

“I don’t feel nearly 90. I don’t look 90. I don’t act 90. I’ve been pretty lucky. I still walk everywhere, do my driving. I’ve always been very active, was an athlete in high school and junior college, but I just don’t think about getting old. I just keep moving,” Bob said.

He particularly enjoys working with the dozen and a half other volunteers at the thrift shop, and seeing return customers.

“They’re doing me a favor by letting me be down there. I don’t know why more people don’t volunteer. It gets me out of the home. I’ve been talking to the same people for the last 20 years, and the same people come back every year to buy our clothing. It’s like a family affair,” Bob said.