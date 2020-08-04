At age 95, Santa Maria's 'Bicycle Bob' nears 100,000 miles on his bike

By the time Robert "Bob" Mettauer reaches 100,000 miles of biking next week, he will be almost 96 years old. As he nears the milestone, his friends are ready to celebrate his accomplishment.
Mettauer, a Long Island native and Navy veteran who moved to Santa Maria in the 1980s, began his avid biking career post-retirement at the age of 67.
He had always been a man of routine, first through the rigorous schedule of the Navy, then through his detailed, methodical work at a telephone company, he said. In retirement, biking became part of his new routine.
Read the full story here.
