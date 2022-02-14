Angel Anguiano barely took up wrestling this season. Avary Cain has been balling on the hardwood for years.

Both were honored at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.

Anguiano was named the Male Athlete of the Week at Monday's luncheon while Cain was honored as the Female Athlete of the Week during the meeting held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Anguiano, a junior at Santa Maria High, won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship at 287 pounds last weekend. Cain, a sophomore at St. Joseph, has guided the Knights to the Mountain League championship with a perfect league record. She averaged 18 points in two convincing wins last week.

Anguiano didn't just win his regional championship, he dominated the field, scoring four pins en route to the title. Anguiano says his mother, Ana Lilia Lopez, inspired him at the competition.

"I saw a text from my mom and she said, 'No matter what happens, I'll be happy for you.' So I won it for her," Anguiano said.

When asked how he's adapted to such a difficult sport, Anguiano said the learning curve has been challenging at times.

"At first, it was extremely difficult," Anguiano said. "I didn't know anything. I'm still learning all my moves and our coaches have to remind me because I forget sometimes. Conditioning is still a work in progress because I get tired quickly, but I also see my opponents get tired. So I know it's more a matter of will than anything."

Anguiano has now qualified for the CIF Central Section Masters Meet and he has high hopes for that competition as well.

Cain also has a big event coming up. She and the Knights will face Bakersfield in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Knights are the No. 2 seed in the Open Division, meaning they're the second-best team in the entire section.

Cain has played a big role in that ranking. She's a dynamic player, standing 5-foot-11. She can score inside and out and play defense on the perimeter with her great length. Cain was excited to be named Athlete of the Week, but was pretty nonchalant about the whole thing.

"I'm honored to have it, I've never gotten it before. It's pretty cool," she said.

St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos noted that the Knights' league title clinched last week was their first in a decade, which is a bit surprising considering the program's history of multiple state titles.

"It's a blessing to play with this amazing group of girls," Cain said of this St. Joseph team that is 21-3 overall. "We've worked really hard for this."

On the upcoming playoffs: "I'm stoked," Cain said of Saturday's game. "I'm so excited. We're excited for this challenge."

The Round Table is off next week for Presidents Day and then returns Feb. 28 at Hancock College.

Santa Ynez

Athletic director Ashley Coelho and water polo coach Lisa Boyer brought two standouts in wrestler Tommy Johnson and water polo player Hannah Allen.

Johnson is 29-1 on the season and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet while Allen had four goals in the Pirates' 8-7 loss to Carpinteria in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs last week.

VCA

Girls basketball coach Randy Stanford brought his stellar group of seniors: Lindsay Mikkelson, Crystle Bracero, Jenna Mason, Alayna Kerley and Hannah McCoy.

Mason was a serious contender for Athlete of the Week after she had 16 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in the Lions' 44-29 win over Thacher in the CIF-SS playoffs on Saturday. The Lions were down 21-17 at halftime of that game. Mikkelson had 10 points, Miley DeBernardi added seven and Carissa Maples chipped in with six. McCoy had five.

The Lions play at Fontana High on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the CIF-SS Division 5AA playoffs.

St. Joseph

Wrestling coach Armando Gonzalez brought Manuel Zepeda, Daniel Limon and Andrew Farao. Limon won his 115-pound title at the CIF-CS Division 5 finals over the weekend while Farao and Zepeda both placed there.

Riezebos also had star senior Andrea Stajic, a Cal Poly commit, and freshman Mia Matautia in attendance.

Santa Maria

Wrestling coach Doug Silva brought Anguiano and fellow wrestler Angel Lucas and Jimmy Martinez and Javier Real from the boys soccer team.

The Saints boys soccer team won the Mountain League title last week, clinching it with the win at Paso Robles with both Real and Martinez scoring.

Silva said it was a historic week for the Saints as their boys and girls soccer and basketball teams won all their games across all levels last week.

Hancock College

Cary Nerelli brought two of his women's basketball standouts to the luncheon: Santa Maria grad Carlissa Solorio, a freshman, and Arroyo Grande grad Jayci Bayne, a third-year sophomore.

The Bulldogs won all three of their games last week with Bayne and Solorio contributing mightily.

Nerelli said of Bayne: "I may be biased, but I think she's the best offensive player in the entire conference."

Pioneer Valley

As always, AD Anthony Morales brought a strong group of Panthers, led by girls basketball standouts Marissa Morales and Angel Cardenas. That duo, despite both being underclassmen, are the Panthers' leading scorers from this past season. Morales is a sophomore and Cardenas is a freshman.

Jose Moreno and Luis Cortes represented the PVHS boys soccer team that earned the No. 3 seed in the CIF-CS Div. 2 playoffs and will host Mira Monte on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Coach RD Noel represented the girls wrestling team, showing off top wrestler Keira Nartatez. The Panthers won the Central Coast Athletic Association title and the CIF Central Section Area championship last week.