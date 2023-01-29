St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain is ranked No. 31 on the 2024 espnW 60 ranking among collegiate prospects.
According to espnW, Cain has offers from Stanford, Maryland, UCLA, USC, Utah, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
Going into its Mountain League game at Orcutt Academy Friday night, St. Joseph stood at 18-3, 8-0.
At press time Friday, Cain led the Knights in scoring at 19.2 points a game and steals at 3.5 an outing. She was second on the team in rebounds at 6.5 a game, behind Washington State signee Candace Kpetikou.
Cain was shooting 46 percent from the floor, including 35 percent on 3-pointers.
"Cain currently sits at the espnW 60 No. 31 spot, but expect that to rise," the website said recently.
"She is under control and fundamentally skilled as any guard in the country. At 6-foot, she has the skills to play multiple perimeter positions. She has a sweet lefty stroke with range well beyond the 3-point line. Her footwork allows her to maneuver without overuse of the dribble. This is both a separator and refreshing in today's game.
"Cain is a smart defender, using her length and positioning to make plays," the website said. "She seems to always be in position. Her development has been steady as she has played age appropriate up to this point in club ball. She should make quite the impression at the 17U level this summer."