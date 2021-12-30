Non-disclosure agreements — also called NDAs — are everywhere. They’re used in Hollywood; they’re used in tech. Sometimes, they’re used to settle claims of discrimmination and harassment secretly.

Non-disclosure agreements — also called NDAs — are everywhere. They’re used in Hollywood; they’re used in tech. Sometimes, they’re used to settle claims of discrimination and harassment secretly.

Starting in 2022 that will be illegal in California.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

