Two teams. Two very different paths. Two very different destinations.

The baseball teams from Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande high schools will play for CIF Central Section championships Friday.

Arroyo Grande is the No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will host No. 6 Madera. The Eagles are 26-3 on the season.

As the No. 1 seed, the Eagles were expected to make the championship game.

Santa Maria was not expected to make it this far. The Saints have made the Division 4 championship game as the No. 8 seed. They are 18-9 on the season.

While Arroyo Grande won't travel for its championship game, playing at home Friday in 67-degree weather, the Saints have a much different environment awaiting them.

Santa Maria will play at Bakersfield Christian Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The high in Bakersfield for Friday is 112 degrees and the temperature at first pitch is slated to be 107.

The Saints will be somewhat familiar with this setting. They beat Taft on Wednesday in Kern County in a game that started amid triple-digit temperatures even though first pitch was at 7 p.m.

At least they'll get to play under the lights again.

The matchups:

Division 2

No. 6 Madera (16-16) at No. 1 Arroyo Grande (26-3)

Friday, 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles have had a stellar season under first-year head coach Steve Tolley. They won their first 19 games of the season en route to taking the Mountain League title with a 15-3 record.

They are led by a solid group of juniors and seniors.

Justin Trimble is the Eagles' big bat. The UCSB commit has hit eight homers on the season and was hitting .417 through 21 games with 29 RBIs.

Senior Ethan Royal has been hot, taking over the team lead in hits. Senior catcher Sam Calder was hitting over .400 on the season.

Carson Gomes is one of the team's top pitchers and always seems to be in the middle of run-producing plays. He had a three-run double in the Eagles' 9-2 win over Mountain League rival Paso Robles in the semifinals on Wednesday. That hit broke open a 2-2 tie.

Drew Baskin is a standout at shortstop. Niko Ikenoyama is solid at second. Tyler Hamilton and Josiah Cabreros have both been strong at third base. Trimble can play first base or right field. Royal is a speedster in center.

Marc Byrum leads the team in innings pitched and he threw six on Wednesday, striking out seven batters. Aiden Ostrev closed the semifinal win out.

Multiple Arroyo Grande players were on the Five Cities team that won the Babe Ruth World Series in the summer of 2018.

Gomes and Zach Silva may be called on to eat up innings Friday. Silva leads the Eagles with a 1.97 ERA over 21 1/3 innings. Kaden Tynes is another arm the Eagles can count on.

Madera has made a run to the final after a 5-1 win over No. 1 Tulare Union, an 11-2 win over No. 3 Fresno and a 3-1 win over No. 2 seed Visalia El Diamante Wednesday.

Division 4

No. 8 Santa Maria (18-9) at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian (21-8)

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Saints' run to this title game is certainly magical. They hosted No. 9 Porterville Monache in the first round last week and got behind 5-0 to the Marauders as starter Luis Guerrero struggled.

But the Saint offense came to life and Ricky Figueroa was solid on the mound in relief to help the Saints pull out a 9-8 win. Santa Maria then got some help in the bracket as No. 16 seed Visalia Golden West knocked off No. 1 seed Madera South. That gave the Saints a home game against the No. 16 seed instead of a road game at the top seed.

Santa Maria promptly routed Golden West 13-2 in the quarterfinals. That set up Wednesday's semifinal game at Taft, the No. 4 seed.

Guerrero, who struggled in his first playoff start, was dominant against the Wildcats.

With his Saints up 7-2, Taft was finally starting to get to Guerrero. But the senior responded. With runners at the corners, Guerrero struck out the next batter swinging, then induced two strikeouts on called strikes to end the threat and send the Saints to the seventh inning with all the momentum.

Figueroa took it from there, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to secure the Saints' 7-2 win over Taft.

The Wildcats scored two times in the bottom of the second inning to put the Saints on alert.

But Santa Maria responded by immediately scoring twice to tie the score in the top of the third inning. Julien Sepulveda singled home Figueroa for the Saints' first run and Raymond Rodriguez tied the score by singling in Brayan Nuñez after a Wildcat error.

The Saints took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Figueroa singled home Carlos Hidalgo. Sepulveda then struck again to give Santa Maria a 5-2 advantage on a two-run double that plated Figueroa and Nuñez.

Rodriguez put the Saints up 6-2 when he then singled home Sepulveda.

The Saints added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning after Hidalgo walked, moved to second on a bunt and to third on a passed ball.

Hidalgo came around to score on Nuñez's fielder's choice.

The Saints aren't strangers to CIF championship games. Santa Maria last played in a divisional championship game in 2017, when they won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship in a win over Moreno Valley in a game played at UC Riverside.

This championship game will mark the first for the Saints since they moved to the CIF Central Section three years ago.

The Saints pounded out 12 hits in the semifinal win.

Guerrero threw a 100-pitch gem, striking out seven while allowing nine hits. He didn't issue a walk and threw 63 pitches for strikes.

Figueroa struck out the side in the seventh on 14 pitches.

Santa Maria is now 18-9 on the season. .

Bakersfield Christian is 21-8 and the second seed in the division. The Eagles ended Morro Bay's season Wednesday in a 5-1 victory. Morro Bay was the Ocean League champ that took two of three games against Santa Maria during the regular season. Morro Bay went 14-1 in the Ocean League and 22-8 overall. Santa Maria finished second in the Ocean League.

There's an interesting connection between the teams. Evan Cloyd is the Eagles' top hitter with a .507 average on the season. The junior has 38 RBIs and 37 in 73 at-bats. According to MaxPreps, Cloyd has a .610 on-base percentage. He's struck out just five times in 107 plate appearances. He's drawn 10 walks and has been hit by a pitch 17 times. He's slashing .507/.610/.794.

Evan Cloyd is the younger brother of Ethan Cloyd, who played baseball at The Dunn School in Los Olivos. Ethan Cloyd, now a sophomore catcher at Cal, was on the Dunn team that Santa Maria beat in the first round of the playoffs in 2017, the year Santa Maria last won a CIF baseball title.

The Eagles have plenty of other bats behind Cloyd. Manny Herrera is hitting .413 with 30 RBIs. Sophomore Toby Twist holds a .537 batting average. Senior JD Fritch is second on the team with 25 runs. He has 20 RBIs.

Twist started Wednesday's semifinal game and left in the third with forearm tightness, according to the Bakersfield Californian. Twist had a 0.39 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 35 innings on the season. Brock Redenius and Mason Brassfield also pitched Wednesday.

Freshman Branton Dickey leads the Eagles in innings pitched with 42 2/3 on the year. Dickey has a 1.49 ERA. Junior Caleb Paul is 3-1 on the year with a 0.66 ERA.

The Saints have relied on Guerrero, Figureoa and Joseph Saucedo for most of their pitching in the postseason. Figueroa has been a key reliever throughout the season.

Santa Maria has 10 seniors on the roster, none more important than the catcher Nuñez, who blasted a grand slam in the quarterfinal win over Golden West on Saturday.