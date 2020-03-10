Basketball: Arroyo Grande beats Providence, wins regional title and advances to CIF State championship game

A Hutchens 3 put the Eagles ahead 48-39 and another 3-pointer from the senior gave the Eagles a 52-41 advantage. A Gomez 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer gave the Eagles a 57-45 lead heading to the fourth.

An Angle 3-pointer made it 64-50, a Gomez lay-in extended the lead to 66-50 and from there the Eagles were gone. A 3-pointer from Gomez gave the Eagles their biggest lead at 74-57 and they closed it out with little drama.

"He's been doing that for the last two weeks," Arroyo Grande coach Ryan Glanville said of Angle. "Everyone focuses on Gage and Robert and we always need a third guy or a fourth guy. When we have that we're pretty good. The last few weeks it's been Connor."

"He makes us so dynamic," Gomez said of Angle. "If it's not me, it's not Robert, it's Connor. Connor steps up in so many ways and he helps us big time along the way."

Glanville agreed that his team was a little shaky at the start of the game, with the Eagles committing several uncharacteristic turnovers.

"This was a big-time atmosphere and I think we were a little nervous at the start, but after three or four minutes we settled down and looked like ourselves again," Glanville said.