Basketball: Arroyo Grande beats Providence, wins regional title and advances to CIF State championship game

It wasn't supposed to be this easy, but the Eagles have made a habit of making difficult tasks appear effortless.
That was the case once again Tuesday night.
Arroyo Grande, the Mountain League champ and the area's last basketball team standing, eased past Burbank Providence 79-69 to win the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 championship and advance to Friday's state title game. The game is scheduled to be played Friday at the Golden 1 Center, the home arena of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
The Eagles will face Albany St. Mary's for the state championship at 4 p.m. Friday.
After a bit of a shaky start, in which the Eagles trailed 5-0, Arroyo Grande gained its composure and raced past the Pioneers. The Eagles led 38-27 at halftime after holding a 15-13 lead after the first quarter.
Senior Robert Hutchens scored 14 points in the first half and finished with a team high 27. Fellow senior Gage Gomez added 21 and Connor Angle, another senior, came up with a crucial 17 points.
"I just feel amazing, man. We worked really hard to get to this point, in the offseason, the preseason. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to be around," said Gomez. "I'm super grateful."
.@AGHSEaglesHoops senior Gage Gomez scored 21 points to help Eagles secure SoCal title tonight. They’ll play Friday night in Sacramento for @CIFState championship. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/Rp9yUweOjX— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) March 11, 2020
Angle scored five straight points to close out the first half and extend the Eagles' lead then came up with a steal and a bucket to start the second half, knocking down a huge 3-pointer after Providence started to build some momentum, giving the Eagles a 45-36 lead.
A Hutchens 3 put the Eagles ahead 48-39 and another 3-pointer from the senior gave the Eagles a 52-41 advantage. A Gomez 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer gave the Eagles a 57-45 lead heading to the fourth.
An Angle 3-pointer made it 64-50, a Gomez lay-in extended the lead to 66-50 and from there the Eagles were gone. A 3-pointer from Gomez gave the Eagles their biggest lead at 74-57 and they closed it out with little drama.
Eagles win 79-69. They are the @CIFState D3 SoCal Region champs. pic.twitter.com/oZdMD6vOmt— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) March 11, 2020
"He's been doing that for the last two weeks," Arroyo Grande coach Ryan Glanville said of Angle. "Everyone focuses on Gage and Robert and we always need a third guy or a fourth guy. When we have that we're pretty good. The last few weeks it's been Connor."
"He makes us so dynamic," Gomez said of Angle. "If it's not me, it's not Robert, it's Connor. Connor steps up in so many ways and he helps us big time along the way."
Glanville agreed that his team was a little shaky at the start of the game, with the Eagles committing several uncharacteristic turnovers.
"This was a big-time atmosphere and I think we were a little nervous at the start, but after three or four minutes we settled down and looked like ourselves again," Glanville said.
Gage Gomez with the sidestep three. Eagles up 17. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/IPbTefluyz— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) March 11, 2020
The Eagles knocked down 13 3-pointers as a team. They nearly matched their total of 14 2-point baskets. They also went 12-for-17 from the free throw line.
A'Jahni Levias led the Pioneers with 25 points. Providence came into the game as the SoCal No. 11 seed. They finish the season with a 28-8 overall record.
The Eagles won the SoCal bracket as the No. 5 seed with wins over No. 12 George Washington Prep (80-65), No. 4 Woodland Hills Taft (67-56), No. 16 El Camino Real (77-60) and No. 11 Providence, which was the No. 41 team in the state according to MaxPreps.
The Eagles will face St. Mary's, which is based near Berkeley, the NorCal No. 4 seed. The Panthers are 26-10 on the season and the ranked No. 54 in the state, according to MaxPreps. Before Tuesday's game against Providence, the Eagles were ranked No. 73 in the state.
"We're going to keep it going for sure, we're going to give it our best shot," Gomez said of Friday's state title game.