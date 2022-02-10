Arroyo Grande played like the second-best team in the Mountain League Thursday night.

And the Eagles' timing couldn't be better.

Arroyo Grande rolled past Righetti 74-51 in a league game Thursday night. After some initial back-and-forth, the Eagles pulled away. They led 24-14 after the first quarter, capped by a Lucas Juarez 3-pointer right at the buzzer.

Brody Naber gave the Eagles a 46-25 halftime lead with another buzzer-beating shot and the Eagles cruised from there.

The unassuming Dylan Schmidt led the Eagles with 24 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Naber finished with 18 points and Josh McCune had 17.

Naber hit five 3-pointers as the Eagles sank 12 as a team. Juarez had nine points and a pair of 3's.

Righetti has also relied on the 3-ball this year, but the Warriors couldn't keep up with the Eagles. Righetti junior Terry Butler hit four of his team's seven 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points, the only Warrior in double-figures.

Caleb Hughes and Angel Durazo, who fought through an injury, each had eight points and Dylan Martin chipped in seven.

CIF Central Section teams will start the playoffs next week, with most teams wrapping up their seasons Thursday or Friday.

St. Joseph already has wrapped up the Mountain League title with an 11-0 league record. Arroyo Grande has clinched second in the league holding a 8-3 record with a home game against Atascadero remaining Friday night.

Righetti is now 6-5 in league with Friday's home game against Mission Prep remaining. The Warriors are 15-11 overall in head coach Nick Sauer's first full season in charge.

Arroyo Grande is now 15-9 overall. The Eagles are the only team to challenge league champ St. Joseph this year, falling to the Knights in overtime.

Arroyo Grande is projected to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the Division 2 playoffs and Righetti may be one of the lowest seeds in Division 2, though the Warriors could drop to Division 3, where they'd be a top seed, depending on the final computer rankings.

St. Joseph 93, Paso Robles 23

St. Joseph improved to 25-2 overall and 11-0 in league play with a 93-23 win over Paso Robles Thursday. The Knights host Nipomo to close out their regular season.

All 10 St. Joseph players scored as freshman Tounde Yessoufou led the team with 16 points. Elijah Allen, David Vidor, Dre Roman and Randy Telcide each had 12 points for the Knights.

Santa Maria 66, Morro Bay 59

The Saints scored a win on their final game of the season Thursday, beating the Pirates as Alex Milner led the Saints with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Jorge Adame added 13 points and 12 rebounds and senior Kurt Columnas had 11 points and three 3-pointers. David Placencia and Felipez Ramirez each had eight points.

"It was a huge team effort on Senior Night," coach Dave Yamate said.

The Saints honored their seven seniors: Milner, Columnas, Larry Vea, David Placencia, Juan Morales, Manny Barbosa and Joe Galindo.

The Saints are 11-17 overall and 4-6 to finish in third place in the Ocean League. The Saints hope to have a computer ranking high enough to allow entrance into the CIF Central Section playoffs when the brackets are released this weekend.

Atascadero 69, Nipomo 66 (Wednesday)

Louis DiModica had 27 points to lead the Titans in a losing effort against the Greyhounds in a Mountain League game Wednesday night.

Lucca Hart added 15 points for Nipomo. The Titans are 8-20 on the season and 2-9 in a tough league with a game against league champ St. Joseph slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m. to close out the regular season.

17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game Saturday

Nipomo High will host Arroyo Grande in a 17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game Saturday at 11 a.m.

There is a $10 entry fee as the Eagles face the Titans to kick off their 2022 baseball seasons.

17 Strong is a foundation started by Ryan Teixeira, a standout AGHS baseball player who died after multiple battles with cancer. The organization sends young adults who are too old to qualify for Make-A-Wish trips on 'victory trips.'

The funds raised will help support 17 Strong and the Lerma family to help with the costs of cancer treatment.

Nipomo High grad Jeff McNeil, an All-Star for the New York Mets, will be on hand for the event.

Women's basketball

Hancock tops Cuesta

The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program was propelled to victory after a strong second quarter performance en route to a 47-33 victory at Cuesta College on Wednesday.

Both teams faced a slow opening quarter, combining for just 14 total points, but the Bulldogs (13-10, 5-3 WSC) surged ahead in the second frame with a 12-5 run and entered the intermission with a nine-point advantage. The two programs were evenly matched throughout the second half with just a five-point separation through the final two frames. Cary Nerelli's squad finished the evening with a 32.3 percent mark from the field and just five attempts at the charity stripe. The Cougars (11-11, 4-5 WSC) excelled at the free throw line, posting a 10-for-14 finish, but a solid defensive effort limited the home squad to shooting just 21.7 percent from the floor.

Jayci Bayne led all scorers with a 22-point effort while adding five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Kayla Taylor also finished in double figures with 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Carlissa Solorio led the way in the paint after registering a team-high of 11 boards, while Jewelia Maniss tied Bayne's team-leading mark of three assists. Solorio also tacked on six points, two steals, and one assist.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to face Santa Barbara City College on Saturday, to continue Western State Conference action. Tip-off for the game is slated for 7 p.m. in Santa Barbara.