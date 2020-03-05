Basketball: St. Joseph mounts massive comeback, falls to El Camino Real in State playoffs

Righetti forward Malia Cabigon (25 points on the evening) was there to snare the rebound.

She got the ball off to Alex Paquet who was fouled, Paquet made both ends of the one-and-one, and No. 1 Righetti had a historic 68-63 win in overtime over the No. 8 Matadors in the Southern California regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division 3 Girls Basketball tournament at Righetti Thursday night.