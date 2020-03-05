Basketball: St. Joseph mounts massive comeback, falls to El Camino Real in State playoffs

St. Joseph was down for much of Thursday night's first half.
The Knights weren't just down, though, they were down big. But they weren't down for long.
St. Joseph erased an 18-point first-half deficit, eventually took a 53-49 at the start of the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to Woodland Hills El Camino Real 71-68 in the second round of the CIF SoCal Regional Division 3 playoffs.
El Camino, the No. 16 seed in the bracket, will travel to No. 5 Arroyo Grande for the Division 3 semifinals Saturday night at 6 p.m. The season is over for St. Joseph, which advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals, where the Knights lost to eventual champion Clovis East.
St. Joseph ends its season 25-8 overall. The Knights finished second in the Mountain League (8-2) behind Arroyo Grande.
The Knights were down 9-0 early, then 24-7 after the first quarter. The Knights then outscored the Conquistadors 21-16 in the second, closing the gap to 40-28 at the break.
Down 43-33 in the third quarter, Sam Bazunga nailed a corner 3 to give the Knights some extra life. A Jincho Rivera putback made it 45-40 and another another Rivera basket gave the Knights their first lead at 46-45. Rivera hit a jumper to make it 50-48 for the Knights and a stepback 3-pointer from Rivera put the Knights up 53-49 after three.
Rivera gave the Knights a 58-51 lead with an old-fashioned three-point play, but the Conquistadors rallied.
A Kyle Braun 3-pointer made it 58-56 and a 3 from Rameon Witt Jr. rattled in to give the Conquistadors the lead back at 59-58.
El Camino took a 61-58 lead before Stephen Vasquez knocked down a big 3-pointer to tie the game at 61. Braun hit another 3-pointer to put the Conqs up 64-61. Later, Vasquez knocked answered with another 3 for the Knights to tie the game at 68.
But, with the forward Bazunga fouled out, the Conquistadors went to work in the paint and got a big bucket on a drop-step in the post from Tai Rutledge to make it a 70-68 game.
The Knights couldn't get any closer. Vasquez was fouled with the Knights down 71-68 and missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Knights got the rebound and put up a quick shot instead of bringing the ball out to set up a 3-point shot, and the Conquistadors got the rebound and drew a foul.
Bryan Rivera missed the ensuing free throw and the Knights rebounded, setting up a final shot. Jincho Rivera did have a decent look at a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it bounced off the back of the rim and the horn sounded.
Braun led all scorers with 31 points. Witt had 14.
Rivera and Ortiz each scored 18 for the Knights. Vasquez had 13. Bazunga added eight.
The Knights return just about all their starters, save for key role player Tim Noe, who is a senior.
Arroyo Grande 67, Woodland Hills Taft 56
Connor Angle led the Eagles with 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Robert Hutchens added 20 for the Eagles, going 9 for 12 from the free throw line.
Gage Gomez chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Boys Golf
Righetti forward Malia Cabigon (25 points on the evening) was there to snare the rebound.
She got the ball off to Alex Paquet who was fouled, Paquet made both ends of the one-and-one, and No. 1 Righetti had a historic 68-63 win in overtime over the No. 8 Matadors in the Southern California regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division 3 Girls Basketball tournament at Righetti Thursday night.
St. Joseph 218, Paso Robles 230
The St. Joseph Knights won their boys’ golf season-opener in a Mountain League match against the Paso Robles Bearcats. The match was played on the front nine of the Paso Robles Golf Club course.
The Knights’ Dylan Spiess earned medalist honors after shooting a 37.
Rounding out the St. Joseph scoring were Caleb Rodriguez (40), Jayce Gamble (43), Ryan Cossa (49) and Tyler Wellenkamp (49).
Alex Plate shot a 42 to lead Paso Robles.
The Knights play the Arroyo Grande Eagles twice next week; on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club, Knights’ home course, and on Thursday at Cypress Ridge.
Santa Ynez 251, Nipomo 269
Callaway Winans was the medalist for the third straight match, shooting a 41 at Monarch Dunes to lead the Santa Ynez Pirates past the Nipomo Titans.
Rye Winans shot a 47 for the Pirates, followed by Manny Perez (58), Dean Tipolt (60) and Jackson St. Denis (63).
Shane Taylor’s 43 led the Titans.
He was followed by Evan Burrola (46), Jack Wellenkamp (50), Jordan Thelin (56) and Trevor Kiunke (56).
Boys Volleyball
Dos Pueblos 3, Santa Ynez 0
The Dos Pueblos Chargers swept the Santa Ynez Pirates (25-15, 25-18, 25-23) for a Channel League boys volleyball victory at Santa Ynez High.
Nate Rogers led the Pirates with 17 kills, Andrew Nielsen had six kills and four blocks and Aidan Scott had five kills and one block.
Swimming
Santa Ynez sweeps quad meet
The Santa Ynez Pirates boys and girls came in first against each of the three schools they faced in a swimming and diving meet at Nipomo High School.
The Pirates boys defeated St. Joseph 986-442, Nipomo 957-663 and Mission Prep 1005-192.
Santa Ynez’s girls topped St. Joseph 828-443. Nipomo 776-605 and Mission Prep 830-251.
The Pirates’ Tabitha Pearigan broke a record for the 100 meter backstroke that was set 37 years ago in 1983, setting the new mark with a 1:05.10.